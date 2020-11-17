Exciting victory for IFK Kristianstad

A great game by the goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet (17 saves) wasn’t enough to avoid the defeat for USAM Nimes. It’s also important to emphasize that a very inspired exhibition of Jurmala Aström (five goals in six shots) is largely at the origin of the second Kristianstad’s triumph in Group B.

GROUP B

USAM Nimes (FRA) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 24:25 (12:13)

IFK Kristianstad achieved his second consecutive win in the EHF European League

Remi Desbonnet collected seventeen saves during the game

Julien Rebichon scored five for Nimes, Aström and Gudmundsson also scored five for Kristianstad

This is the first defeat for USAM Nimes in Group B

Kristianstad only seal victory at the very end

After such a balanced start (11-11 at 26 minutes) it was already foreseen what was to come. Emotion and unpredictability until the end. Markus Olsson scored the last and decisive goal (24:25) and a great save by Gustaf Banke assured the victory for the Swedish team.