Greek trio awaits interesting challenges

Greece will be hosting two double-headers this weekend. Olympiacos SFP meet MRK Sloga Doboj, while A.C. PAOK play against AS SGS Ramhat Hashron. The sides hope for a better finish to their home matches than domestic rivals AEK last week, who lost their first leg against PLER-Budapest 30:34 and have to mount a comeback in Hungary on Saturday.

Olympiacos stacked their roster by signing Ante Kuduz, who played for Dinamo Bucuresti in the EHF Champions League, Egyptian international Karim Hendawy, and former German national team player David Schmidt, who scored 12 goals in round 2. PAOK relied on goalkeeper Igor Arsic in the previous rounds, who collected 44 saves across the four matches played. Centre back Mohamed Yassin has scored 18 goals so far.