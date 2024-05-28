Expert insights at the European Handball Talks

Launched in 2017, the European Handball Talks (EHT) mark a two-parted sports business conference taking place at Flora Köln, which aims to bring together like-minded people and create synergy between handball and business. This year, the conference is at the centre of the newly introduced EHF FINAL4 Business Weekend, a package that offers multiple experiences, including the European Handball Talks, the business reception on Friday evening, all four matches of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 which can be enjoyed from the business lounge and the Cologne Handball Night, a prestigious VIP party.

Over 200 sports business professionals, media specialists and representatives from European clubs and federations are expected to participate at the EHT. The lectures and panels will cover topics like creator economy, media rights and sports sponsorships. Some of the experts who will take the stage at Flora Köln are Guillem Graell, co-founder of D2F Partners and former CMO at FC Barcelona, Haruka Gruber, Senior Vice President Media at DAZN and Annika Rody, Director Media Rights at Sport1.

A detailed schedule and speaker list have been announced here.

The programme of the EHT also includes the pitch session of the DARE TO RISE Impact Contest finalists, the new business competition designed to attract start-ups interested in shaping the world of handball. Out of more than 30 applications, five innovative start-ups focusing on the fan engagement challenge made it to the contest's final phase. The winner will be decided by an expert panel including an audience vote live at the event. This is complemented by the participates of the ESG challenge, who will present their ideas creating positive impact for social and environmental cause. EHF Marketing developed this new initiative to create first touch points between start-ups and the European club competitions to create impact in the events to come.

YouGov Sport will join the conference as a data partner which marks the first-ever partnership of the conference. EHF Marketing and YouGov Sport conducted a joint survey in selected European markets prior to the EHT. The survey results tackling all things media rights, creator economy and sports sponsorships will be presented for the first time at the conference and should inspire further discussions.

Last tickets for the European Handball Talks are available for purchase here.