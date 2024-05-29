1 debutant, 1 record winner, two teams aiming for their first final

Before the EHF FINAL4, here are the most important Facts and Figures of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24.

0 teams from the same country will face each other at the EHF FINAL4, as the four participants arrive from four different countries.

1 former EHF Champions League winner – Györ – qualified for their ninth edition of the Women’s EHF FINAL4. They are the record champions with five trophies, winning four (2014, 2017-2019) in Budapest.

1 – Bietigheim are the first German team ever to qualify for the EHF FINAL4, and are the first German semi-finalists since Walle Bremen, 29 years ago.

1 – Bietigheim are the first team to make it to the EHF FINAL4 after finishing sixth in the group phase.

1 player, still in the competition, can win her seventh EHF Champions League trophy: Nora Mørk (Esbjerg).

1 of the four head coaches at the EHF FINAL4 has previously won the EHF Champions League: Jakob Vestergaard (Bietigheim), in 2009 and 2010 with Viborg.

1 match since the start of this season's group phase ended with a margin of 20 or more goals, when Odense won 44:20 at Sävehof.

2 teams which were part of the EHF FINAL4 2023 are back in Budapest: Györ and Esbjerg, who duelled in the bronze medal match. Neither of last year's finalists, Vipers Kristiansand and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, qualified.

2 teams have previously managed to defend their trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and Vipers in 2021, 2022 and 2023. By winning the 2019 edition of the tournament, Györ were the first-ever women’s side to win the EHF Champions League three times in a row, before Vipers followed suit.

2 former EHF Champions League winners were eliminated in the quarter-finals: CSM Bucuresti (2016) and Vipers (2021-2023).

2 – Vipers are only the second-ever defending champions not to have made it to Budapest since the EHF FINAL4 was first played there in 2014; the first was Györ in 2015.

2 quarter-final matches were attended by 5,000 or more fans – CSM vs Metz (5,000) and Györ vs Vipers (5,209), closely followed by the match in Metz (4,935).

2 teams won both legs of the quarter-finals, Metz and Esbjerg. Bietigheim and Györ won their first legs, but lost the second legs.

2 goals was the closest overall margin in the quarter-finals: Bietigheim's 60:58 aggregate win against Odense. In the play-offs, the German champions won by exactly the same margin, also against a Danish team, Ikast.

2 head coaches of the four semi-finalists have been part of previous EHF FINAL4 events: Emmanuel Mayonnade (Metz, with Metz) and Jesper Jensen (Esbjerg, with Esbjerg)

3 countries have seen two of their clubs lift the EHF Champions League Women: Norway has had Larvik and Vipers; Györ and Dunaferr represent Hungary; and Denmark has produced Slagelse and Viborg. The remaining countries have been represented by only one winner since 1994.