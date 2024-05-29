1 debutant, 1 record winner, two teams aiming for their first final

3 – for the third time, Esbjerg (2022, 2023, 2024) and Metz (2019, 2022, 2024) have made it to Budapest. Neither has ever reached the finals.
3 former or current female IHF World Players of the Year have made it to Budapest: Sandra Toft (Györ/2021), Stine Oftedal (Györ/2019) and Henny Reistad (Esbjerg/2023).
4 countries and four clubs are represented by the nine EHF FINAL4 Women winners since its introduction in 2014: Hungary (four titles), Norway (three), Montenegro and Romania.
5 times in 128 matches since the start of the group phase, the two teams scored 45 or fewer goals combined – but not in the quarter-finals.
5 matches since the start of the group phase were attended by 5,000 or more fans, including two in the quarter-finals.
7 goals was the biggest winning margin in a single quarter-final match, when Györ won 30:23 at Vipers.
9 – for the ninth time, Györ have qualified for the EHF FINAL4. The only year they missed out was 2015.
9 goals was the biggest overall margin of victory in the quarter-finals: Metz vs CSM, 56:47.
9 – for the ninth time in 10 editions of the EHF FINAL4 Women the participating clubs come from four different countries. The only exception was in 2023, when FTC and Györ both qualified for the final tournament on home soil.
9 of 128 matches since the start of the group phase ended in draws: seven group matches, two play-offs, and no quarter-finals.
9 times in 128 matches since the start of the group phase, the two teams scored 70 or more goals combined, although not in the quarter-finals or the play-offs
10 goals were scored in the first leg at FTC by Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad to be the individual top scorer in a single quarter-final match.
11 nations represent the previous winners of the EHF Champions League Women: Denmark and Hungary (six titles each); Austria and Norway (four each); Slovenia and Montenegro (two each); and North Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one title each).
15 different clubs have been or will be part of the 10 EHF FINAL4 events so far, including 2024: Györ (nine times); Vardar (five times); Buducnost and Vipers (four times each); CSM, Metz and Esbjerg (three each); Rostov (twice); Midtjylland, Volgograd, Larvik, CSKA, Brest, FTC and Bietigheim (all once).
15 goals were scored across the two legs by Cristina Neagu (CSM) to be top scorer of the quarter-finals ahead of Henny Reistad (Esbjerg), Andrea Hansen (Odense) and Chloe Valentini (Metz) with 13 goals each.
24 goals was the biggest winning margin in the 128 matches since the start of the group phase, when Odense won 44:20 at Sävehof, ahead of +19 goals in Györ vs Sävehof (39:20) and five matches with a 18-goal-margin (all in the group phase).
40 goals in Brest Bretagne and WHC Buducnost BEMAX's 20:20 draw is the lowest score of the season, ahead of 43 goals in the game between CS Rapid Bucuresti and FTC (20:23), and three matches with 45 goals (all in the group phase).
43 of 128 matches from the start of the group phase were attended by 3,000 or more fans – 36 group matches, three play-off matches and four quarter-finals.
46 of 128 matches since the start of the group phase ended in a margin of 10 or more goals, although none in the play-offs or the quarter-finals.
48 times in 128 matches since the start of the group phase, the fans saw 60 or more goals – 46 times in the group phase, once each in the play-offs and the quarter-finals.