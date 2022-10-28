Experts announced to decide EHF Champions League Team of the Round
An expert panel featuring some of the biggest names in handball have been named to choose the Team of the Round in the EHF Champions League as part of the EHF Player of the Year campaign.
In total 11-star names, all of them EHF’s Respect Your Talent ambassadors, have received the honour of choosing the best line-up for each round of action in European handball’s top competition.
In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Stefan Lövgren, Laszlo Nagy, Ivano Balic, Victor Tomas, Carlos Prieto and Vid Kavticnik will make the call on which male player will be named as the stand-out performer from each round.
Meanwhile Eduarda Amorim, Jelena Grubisic, Anja Althaus, Katarina Bulatovic and Johanna Ahlm have the decision in their hands for the pick of the players in the EHF Champions League Women.
Both sets of experts will decide all Teams of the Round in the competition until the end of the quarter-final stage.
In Round 5 of the women’s competition, three-time EHF Champions League winner Althaus chose the Best 7 and the best defender. For Round 6, the decision fell with Jelena Grubisic, who lifted the EHF Champions League title in 2016 with CSM București.
It’s up to four-time EHF EURO champion Stefan Lövgren to decide the selection in Round 5 of the men’s competition.
Remember, the three players who receive the highest number of votes in each position come the end of the quarter-finals will make the short list for the EHF Player of the Year.
So far, Metz left wing Chloe Valentini has accumulated the most nominations with three so far. Several players have two nominations to their name: Henny Reistad, Angela Malestein, Melinda Szikora, Milena Raicevic, Bo Van Wetering in the EHF Champions League Women and Rasmus Lauge Schmidt and Ludovic Fabregas in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.
Fans are invited to keep an eye on the Player of the Year landing page for the updated list and for more information on the campaign.