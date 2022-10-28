Experts announced to decide EHF Champions League Team of the Round

An expert panel featuring some of the biggest names in handball have been named to choose the Team of the Round in the EHF Champions League as part of the EHF Player of the Year campaign.

In total 11-star names, all of them EHF’s Respect Your Talent ambassadors, have received the honour of choosing the best line-up for each round of action in European handball’s top competition.

In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League Stefan Lövgren, Laszlo Nagy, Ivano Balic, Victor Tomas, Carlos Prieto and Vid Kavticnik will make the call on which male player will be named as the stand-out performer from each round.

Meanwhile Eduarda Amorim, Jelena Grubisic, Anja Althaus, Katarina Bulatovic and Johanna Ahlm have the decision in their hands for the pick of the players in the EHF Champions League Women.

Both sets of experts will decide all Teams of the Round in the competition until the end of the quarter-final stage.