Job Opening: IT Infrastructure and Service Manager

Are you a proactive team player, passionate about emerging technologies in the IT infrastructure sector? Do you want to contribute to develop a future proof IT environment for European Handball?

Does infrastructure planning, administration and coordination, as well as management of operational service activities in the EHF IT department could represent an exciting career for you?

The European Handball Federation is looking for a motivated strategist with excellent communication skills, a hands-on approach and good anticipation for customer needs.

If you want to strengthen the EHF IT Team and the future of European Handball you are invited to submit your CV and cover letter in English or German to: application@eurohandball.com.

Applicants shall be able and willing to travel occasionally to support EHF events in Europe.

Location: Vienna

Contract: Full Time (40 h) - Permanent

Department: IT

Reporting to: Senior Director IT (CIO)

Travel: <20 days/Year

Starting Salary: EUR 50.000 per Annum (negotiable, overpayment depending on qualifications and experience)

Start Date: to be agreed individually

A career at the European Handball Federation will encompass:

International and inclusive professional environment

Travel opportunities within Europe

Opportunities to work at top events

Training opportunities

Perspective of career development within the IT Department

Job description

As part of the EHF IT Team and being responsible for Infrastructure Management and the service unit, you will be reporting directly to the CIO. Your role as a valuable member of the IT team covers planning, administration, managing and monitoring of the EHF Office IT Infrastructure, including documentation. Close collaboration with existing IT Partners and service providers is foreseen for the position of IT Infrastructure and Service Manager.

The EHF is planning to start constructions of a new headquarter in 2023. This will offer a great opportunity to design a visionary IT infrastructure in close collaboration with the CIO.

Involvement from the early stages in this project will deliver the perfect chance to set up a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure as the basis for a sustainable future to build on.

You are expected to oversee dedicated support topics and coordinate the IT Service Unit, that delivers support to internal staff and stakeholders, internally and at the occasion of events.

We are looking for a quick learner with problem solving skills, with excellent affinity for the latest IT standards, as well as logical understanding of processes and structures.

We appreciate highly for this role an open-minded personality, willing to understand the existing technical and organisational environment, and ready to take responsibility to secure optimal availability and reliability of services.

Key duties and responsibilities

Managing the infrastructure and service unit within the EHF IT department

Planning infrastructure projects related to competitions

Management and administration of existing IT Infrastructure in close cooperation with existing IT partners

Planning the infrastructure in regards to the office relocation in 2023/2024

Project Management in regards to new infrastructure projects, as well as project collaboration for existing projects within the IT Team

Administration and documentation of licences

Coordination of services as inhouse, on-call, stakeholder and event support

Communicate with external partners and coordinate business department demands

Building up infrastructure documentation and guidelines

Overall coordination of the in-house support and IT service desk team.

Liaise with the CIO in regards to infrastructure strategy

Experience

5 years of experience in IT infrastructure environment

previous experience in IT support is mandatory

proficient and actualized knowledge of tech industry standards

team leading or previous coaching experience are an advantage

experience with MS 365, MS Exchange, MS Active Directory, LDAP is mandatory

good knowledge of network protocols and services (DNS, DHCP, etc)

good understanding of network structures (Layer 1-3) is required

good knowledge of Cloud services as AWS, Azure

experience with storage system solutions

experience in virtualization topics is an advantage

user experience with Ivanti, Next Cloud is an advantage

project management experience with Atlassian products (Jira, Confluence) is an advantage

experience with audio-video equipment and streaming is an advantage

Requirements

Windows, Mac (and Linux) power user

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office Suite

Good understanding of business and functional requirements

Knowledge of Adobe products represents an advantage

IT Security awareness

Ability to communicate in English (written and spoken)

Ability to communicate in German (written and spoken)

Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure

Interest for emerging digital technology trends

Stress resistant and solution orientated

Agile and proactive mindset

Service and client-oriented attitude and proactive communication

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Interest in team sports

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 National and two Associated Federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.