Eyes on Portugal draw for Europe’s under 20 elite

Having won the Men’s 19 EHF EURO last summer, Germany lead the way in pot 1, alongside Croatia, Spain and Slovenia.

Hosts Portugal are placed in pot 2, alongside Nordic trio Denmark, Sweden and Iceland, while Faroe Islands continue their rise through the European handball ranks with a spot in pot 4.

The participating teams are seeded as follows:

Pot 1: Germany, Croatia, Spain, Slovenia

Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland

Pot 3: Hungary, France, Norway, Italy

Pot 4: Serbia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Poland

The draw will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube channel and the final groups will be reported here on eurohandball.com.