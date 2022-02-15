Eyes on Portugal draw for Europe’s under 20 elite
The draw for this summer’s Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2022 will take place on Friday 18 February at 12:00 CET in Gondomar, Portugal.
Teams from 16 nations will compete in the top tier at under 20 level in Porto, Portugal on 7-17 July
Having won the Men’s 19 EHF EURO last summer, Germany lead the way in pot 1, alongside Croatia, Spain and Slovenia.
Hosts Portugal are placed in pot 2, alongside Nordic trio Denmark, Sweden and Iceland, while Faroe Islands continue their rise through the European handball ranks with a spot in pot 4.
The participating teams are seeded as follows:
Pot 1: Germany, Croatia, Spain, Slovenia
Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland
Pot 3: Hungary, France, Norway, Italy
Pot 4: Serbia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro, Poland
The draw will be streamed live on The Home of Handball YouTube channel and the final groups will be reported here on eurohandball.com.