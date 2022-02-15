Johannes Golla: fighter and leader at both ends of the court

In the German Bundesliga, Flensburg are hunting leaders SC Magdeburg as well as THW Kiel; in EHF Champions League group B, crucial weeks are ahead as positions for the play-offs will be determined, with Flensburg currently sitting in fifth.

“We have the same focus on both competitions. We aim to win all matches, no matter if it’s Bundesliga or Champions League,” Golla says.

“We play in maybe the toughest and closest group in Champions League history; we only face top opponents this season. But exactly those matches, like now against Kielce, are what you train for the whole year. Those games are pure joy.”

Opponents Kielce include his German national teammate, Andreas Wolff. So, the boss of the German defence will face the country’s No. 1 goalkeeper.

“Andy is absolute world class. It’s a special sort of fun playing against him, although our friendship will be suspended for 60 minutes. I hope we have the time to chat before and after the match.”

Flensburg lost the season opener in Kielce 37:29 in September, but Golla is convinced that Flensburg will do better in the MOTW on Wednesday.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to play in Kielce. But at that time, we were hit hard by a huge number of injured players. Now, our squad is wider, and I hope that we can turn the result around.”

In the summer of 2018, at the age of 20, Golla moved from MT Melsungen to Flensburg. He was intended to become the replacement of club legend Tobias Karlsson, the former defence boss.

“I was so happy that I could learn from him in the one season we played together. But I am Johannes, he was Tobias, it is hard to compare us as I do not only play in defence but also in attack. But, of course, Tobias Karlsson was a role model in the club for years.”

The significance of his attacking performances was underlined at the EHF EURO 2022, where Golla became the leading German scorer with 28 goals.

Golla knows that his style of playing, constantly at both ends of the court, is extremely intense.

“It stretches me to the limit to play defence and attack, so I really have to take care of my body and train harder, but of course this is exactly the role I like to play.”