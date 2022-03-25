Costa: “The only secret is to work every day”

Sporting CP confirmed qualification for the last 16 of the EHF European League with a home win, 32:30, against USAM Nimes in the last group phase game. The team led by coach Ricardo Costa did not leave their fate in the hands of others and resolved the matter on their own.

In a game marked by constant balance — a level score no less than 15 times, with most of those moments in the second half — the Portuguese side got the better of the French team. And Sporting were helped by an amazing game from young Francisco Costa, son of coach Ricardo Costa, who shone with 11 goals.

Can you guess 🌟 Kiko Costa's 🇵🇹 age?



43 goals in the #ehfel 🏆 already! What a season for the young leftie!⚡ pic.twitter.com/izhYc72yPL — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) March 9, 2022

With this fantastic show, the prodigy concluded the group stage of the competition with 36 goals scored after many moments of magic and a cool head in the decisive moments. All this at just 17 years old.

What is Costa’s secret to such a performance? “The only secret is to work every day and have the thought that we want to give the best in each training and things will come out naturally. With the help of my teammates, things also become easier,” highlighted ‘Kiko’ Costa.