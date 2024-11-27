15:50

Many of the preliminary round games would seem to pitch a favourite against a "smaller" team - such as the clash between the Netherlands and Iceland on Friday in Innsbruck. But, as we saw at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany in January, sometimes smaller teams can surprise; many will remember the Faroe Islands' draw with Norway.

That's what Iceland right wing Þórey Stefánsdóttir is hoping for as her team prepare for the Dutch - here's what she had to say about them.