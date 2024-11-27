Live blog: 24 teams prepare to throw off Women's EHF EURO

27 November 2024, 12:00

It's the day before the Women's EHF EURO 2024 throws off, and in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland 24 teams are getting ready for the biggest European women's handball championship in history. 

Make sure you're ready to catch the spirit of the tournament with today's build-up live blog!

15:50

Many of the preliminary round games would seem to pitch a favourite against a "smaller" team - such as the clash between the Netherlands and Iceland on Friday in Innsbruck. But, as we saw at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 in Germany in January, sometimes smaller teams can surprise; many will remember the Faroe Islands' draw with Norway. 

That's what Iceland right wing Þórey Stefánsdóttir is hoping for as her team prepare for the Dutch - here's what she had to say about them.

The Netherlands are fast, very fast. All players are playing in very good teams as pro handball players, and they have built up a good culture around the team. They have been doing very good in the last few years and tournaments. We are definitely the small team there, but you never know how a handball match is going to play out and we will definitely do our best. There's nothing that says we can't surprise.
Þórey Stefánsdóttir
Right wing, Iceland

15:20

It's all systems go across the venues as test matches are being carried out to check the technology and cameras work, ahead of tomorrow's games. Our photographers were in Innsbruck to capture the atmosphere in the Olympiahalle as two young teams played an exciting game.

14:40

This year at the Women's EHF EURO, 'The Spin' podcast hosts Víctor Tomàs and Bengt Kunkel are teaming up with stars Ana Gros and Andrea Lekic to bring you tons of exclusive content, chat and analysis. The series started yesterday as Montenegro's Jovanka Radicevic joined the podcast to help them preview groups A, C and E which throw off tomorrow. (The group B, D and F preview is also just live, in case your interest lies with those teams!)


14:15

Petra Blazek, Austria's goalkeeper, is one of their most experienced players and she is determined to lead them to the main round in Vienna. To do that they really need to beat Slovakia tomorrow.

We know that we need four points to go to Vienna, this is our big dream, so we know that we need the first two points against Slovakia. This is it. We've focused totally for a long time now on this big tournament and it will be very important to start good into the game, and also have the fans at our back and play with self-confidence. We play at home, this is our hall, and we need the two points in the first game.
Petra Blazek
Goalkeeper, Austria

13:50

As in previous tournaments, throughout the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Handballytics stat-king Julian Rux will be delivering analysis of what the data tells us about players' and teams' performances. He's begun with a look back at what the 2022 championships says about the favourites for the trophy this time around.

EHF EURO

What data of past EHF EUROs tells us about EHF EURO 2024

STATS COUNTER: The data from the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 could help predict what might happen in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland

yesterday

13:00

Over the past few days, as teams have been arriving for their first training sessions and photoshoots, we've been catching up with how preparations are going. One of the first teams to get to Innsbruck was Norway - here's what their star centre back and co-captain Henny Reistad had to say about the new-look squad.

I feel like we have a lot of different strengths in the many players. That's the biggest strength, we can play a lot of different plays based on who is on the pitch for every time. What I'm most excited about is to see how this group can develop during the tournament. That's a strength we have had many years now as a team, and it's still a strength.
Henny Reistad
Centre back, Norway

12:35

Ahead of the tournament we've been highlighting some of the players who will make an impact this tournament in exclusive documentaries on the Home of Handball YouTube channel. The series started with a look at Swedish captain, Jamina Roberts - check it out and don't miss the other episodes, featuring Switzerland's Mia Emmenegger, Hungary's Petra Simon, and Austria's Sonja Frey.


12:15

Our EHF EURO co-hosts - Austria, Hungary and Switzerland - are all looking forward to welcoming their home fans to Innsbruck, Debrecen and Basel for the preliminary round. In the lead-up to the tournament our journalists have interviewed some of their stars to find out what their expectations are for their home championships.

EHF EURO

Klujber looks forward to more special memories in Debrecen

FEATURE: Katrin Klujber has fond memories of Debrecen, where she won the Junior World Championship and will start the EHF EURO 2024

4 weeks ago
EHF EURO

Kündig: “I want to bring calm to the young and wild ones”

FEATURE: Experienced Swiss playmaker has recovered just in time from knee surgery for her home EHF EURO

5 days ago
EHF EURO

Petra Blazek: “You get a chance like this once in your lifet…

FEATURE: Experienced goalkeeper Petra Blazek dreams of booking a ticket for Vienna at Austria’s home EHF EURO

2 days ago

12:00

Welcome to the first live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2024. Today we'll bring you a flavour of some of the great content that has been shared in the build-up to the tournament, some of the best quotes from players and coaches, and generally get you in the mood for what promises to be a historic tournament. 

To start with, check out the preview of tomorrow's matches in groups A, C and E in Debrecen, Basel and Innsbruck.

EHF EURO

Norway begin title defence while Türkiye make EHF EURO debut

DAY PREVIEW: The Women's EHF EURO 2024 begins on Thursday with six exciting matches, including games for co-hosts Austria and Hungary, with…

yesterday
