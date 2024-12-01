DEBRECEN/BASEL - Comments from Sweden head coach Tomas Axnér and right wing Nathalie Hagman (both SWE) and Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin and right back Katrin Klujber (both HUN) at media calls in Debrecen; and Poland head coach Arne Senstad (NOR) and right back Aleksandra Zych (POL) and Spain head coach Ambros Martin and right wing Paula Agullò (both ESP) at media calls in Basel on Sunday.

SWEDEN

Tomas Axnér (SWE) - head coach

On improving from the defeat by Hungary:

"It's a cocktail of feelings. Hungary played a very good game and they were better than us. We should not lose or give them a 10-goal lead like they had or 12-goal lead that was not our best performance. We can do much better in our defence and also in our attack. And we only scored like two or three counter-attacking goals and normally we score 10 against every team.

“We have a lot of things in our game and didn't work well yesterday. But I don't think it gives any meaning to buy a shovel and start digging, start looking forward and try to think what we can do further on in this tournament, and now it's a difficult path for us to go further, but I'm sure that there are going to be possibilities somehow and somewhere in this tournament, and there we have to start by playing better than we did yesterday."

On how he lifts the squad up after such a loss:

"We started that procedure yesterday when we came home from the hotel, we had a good talk but also the players can express their feelings about the game and also say something about their own performance. And I, as coach, can also tell them that there are things that I could have done differently.

“When we're done with that, we'll start looking forward and think about what is going to make us a better team. And it's not going to be sitting in your room and crying about what we lost. You always have to think, what can we do next and how do we improve? What can we do different than we did yesterday?"

Nathalie Hagman (SWE) - right wing

On the defeat to Hungary:

“The loss yesterday was really hard for us. I think everyone knew that this was like the main game in this group, and also to get the points for the next round.

“But we have a lot of games left. It will be a little bit harder to go along in this European championship, but we will continue to work hard and take victories in the next games. Hopefully it will be enough to reach a semi-final."

On the match against Türkiye:

"We saw a little bit when they played against Hungary in the first game and they played a very very good game and Hungary struggled a lot. In the game tomorrow, we will need to work hard and find good rhythm, especially in defence as we struggled a lot yesterday against Hungary. I hope and I think it would be enough for a victory tomorrow."





POLAND

Arne Senstad (NOR) – head coach, Poland

On what he took from the game against Portugal:

“It was not a pretty game. We hoped to play a little better actually, but of course we knew that Portugal, they're a strong team on their way up, as I told before the game. They're playing really tough defence, so we need to change a little bit how we are used to play. I think yesterday, we had some good situations, but we didn't take them.

“I missed a little bit that my players are more directly to the goal, more of them. I think (Monika) Kobylinska shows that she can do it, but I'm waiting for some of the others. (Aleksandra) Rosiak in the end also did it. But so we need to be even better about this tomorrow because it's a little bit similar, even maybe a little bit better defence.

“Then we also missed some good opportunities, I think, when we first got them, so then it was a tight game. They are fast, so in the defence they showed that they challenged us really tough. But one goal is enough and we have been talking about, the whole week or the whole camp or after we knew the draw that the deciding game will be Monday against Spain anyway.

“But it's no doubt we need to step up because Spain has been on a really high level and we haven't shown this yet. But we stick with the plan and I'm ready to fight tomorrow.”

On the match against Spain:

“It’s going to be for sure a tough game. They showed last weekend when they won against France, and they also almost did it yesterday. A big part of the game, they were the team that was in the front and just lost with two. So I know and we know their strengths.

“Again, players playing high level that have good individual skills and Ambros (Martin, coach) is building the team now, playing really good handball. So for us it will be tough, but we also have some matches, and I hope that we also can be even better. And we need to. This has been the plan the whole way, so we just need to fight them and I hope we are ready for that in the morning.”

On whether the fact Portugal and Spain are a bit similar is beneficial:

“If I could prepare, I would prepare some other teams, because it's really difficult to play against. But yes, now we could try a little bit like this yesterday, that we know what we need to improve. But again, I think for sure Spain has even more quality in their game, and in their players, so what we did yesterday is not good enough.

“We need to step up but for sure, we had two tough matches now and it's waiting (for) one more. As I said, we stick with our plan and we have been ready for this now for a long time, so now it's up to ourselves tomorrow if we can surprise a little bit, because I think Spain is for sure the big favourites, but we will give it a try.”

Aleksandra Zych (POL) – right back

On their first win:

“We won yesterday, so of course, we are happy. The style of our playing — it's not 100 per cent satisfying for us, but I believe and I hope, I know, that the longer we are in the tournament, we play better and better. Tomorrow’s game with Spain is for everything. I hope that we'll be our best possible and that we will win this game.”

On what she would like to improve based on the Portugal game:

“For sure like flow and timing with our positional attack, because Portugal team and also Spain team have similar type of defence, which is kind of hard for us. I think that we need to really focus on that, to find this timing, to move without the ball more, and we'll analyse this today.”

On what she was happy with against Portugal:

“For sure, coming back to defence was better because with the French team — of course, French team is really, really good. It's top-level players. A top-level team.

“But in defence, we played quite good. I think that with France, the game was more about the fast counter attacks. This part killed us, so I think we improved this a lot. And our defence is also quite OK — 6-0, 5-1. I think that we should be satisfied with this. The most problems we had with positional attack.”

On the game against Spain:

“Same as yesterday with Portugal. Every game, now, it's for everything. It's win or go home. Everybody knows that it's our dream and how much we work to be here, and I know that the girls will fight till the last seconds. We just know what this game is about and we'll give our all.”

On what it would mean to reach the main round after so long:

“This is my last championship in my career so personally, for me, it means everything in the world to win the game tomorrow.”





HUNGARY

Vlagyimir Golovin (HUN) – head coach

On his players’ performance against Sweden

"It was a pleasant surprise but at the same time and not so much. We managed to display out on the court what we've discussed before the game, both in attack and in defence and even when the Swedish team performed well they still couldn't score a goal, so it took their confidence away, which also helped us to earn that big advantage."

On the final match in the preliminary round, against North Macedonia:

"We are already preparing for the next game and we will for sure, try to give some rest to some players, but we don't want to look down on any of our opponents. We want to show full strength too, because there will be many fans out in the arena again, and we want them to go home happy."

On the atmosphere in the arena in Debrecen:

"The atmosphere was excellent. We love to play here in Debrecen because of all our history here at this arena. And after yesterday's match, we can feel that the whole country is also cheering for us. So, we cannot give ourselves rest because we have to show them what we can do and that we fight because they are supporting us. We have to give them back."

Katrin Klujber (HUN) - right back

On the atmosphere in the arena on Saturday:

"We wanted to start the game well and we felt the energy coming from the fans in the arena. It gave us the strength and the energy to put more work into it and start the game on high."

On beating Sweden:

"This was a real clash and also, we can say that in the past year that it was a kind of El Classico between Hungary and Sweden. At a tournament like this, it always gives strength and extra motivation to go forward and to look for the upcoming matches."





SPAIN

Ambros Martin (ESP) – head coach

On how he sees Saturday’s game against France:

“Still I don't know, after one night, if we can be happy or not with the result — of course, with the work and with the game we play, yes, without any doubt. But when you are so close and you are leading in the second half and then you have the clear possibility to beat France second time in a row in one week, then it’s a pity. It's not easy to sleep with this defeat. But yes, very satisfied and proud of the job of the girls during this week, but I repeat, it was a bit bitter.”

On how the tournament is going, with the rebuilt squad:

“We came here with an idea and nothing changed from our point of view, in the meaning that we are working for the future, thinking in the long-term future. But we want to do it from the very first moment, from the very first championship and this one, no matter who is the opponent, no matter how the game goes.

“We played much better yesterday against a tougher team than Portugal, and this normally happens when you don't play with nerves or pressure of the beginning or when you play against a similar level team like Portugal or Poland can be. So, our idea, our purpose for the next game is to forget about the consequences. To forget about results or classification. Just thinking in our how to make the best game to play the best handball.”

On the game against Poland:

“Physically, they are a very strong team. Very big players. My guess is that we cannot go in this fight, because then probably we will have problems. So we need to play in a different way. Not let them go where they feel more comfortable in the offence. And also in the defence, try to play a very smart game to avoid these big players, especially in the centre.

“It's going to be probably, for both teams, more than a game, more than two points. It is for both the same possibility — to go to the next round. And probably these circumstances also play in both sides. We will see which team can handle it better.”

Paula Agullò (ESP) — right wing

On how the team feels on Sunday morning:

“We didn't win yesterday but we are happy today because of the work we did yesterday. We fight until the end and we lost because of little things at the end of the match, and of course, the experience that France have, so we are happy and obviously thinking about Monday. That game now is the past, so we are focused on the next game.”

On the match against Poland:

“It's going to be a hard match because for both teams, if we win, we pass to the next round, to the main round. It’s going to be strong and we have to control their first lines, their shots from nine metres. They are strong players and we have to control that and be strong in defence.”