Switzerland seal dramatic title at the W16 European Open 2024

Switzerland secured the gold medal, Germany finished second and took the silver, while Hungary beat France in the bronze medal match to complete the podium

the first and the last match at the W16 European Open 2024 featured Germany and Switzerland, with Germany taking a win, 20:17, in the preliminary round, but conceded a 31:34 loss after penalties in the final

Germany led at half-time in the big final against Switzerland, but saw the score tied at the end of the regular time, 26:26, as well as after extra-time, 30:30, with Switzerland delivering a fantastic gritty performance

Switzerland's Nora Emmenegger had a superb outing in the final, becoming the top scorer of the match, with 12 goals

Hungary, which won the title in 2018, secured the third place, with a clear 30:12 win in the bronze medal match against France, after conceding two loses, both by a single goal, 21:22 against Sweden in the main round and 24:25 against Switzerland in the semi-finals

the Faroe Islands’ Amilia Joensen was the top scorer of the competition, with 64 goals, followed by Switzerland’s Nora Emmenegger, who had 52 goals, and Lithuania’s Eva Christina Žilinskas with 49 goals

reigning champions Spain failed to retain their title, as they finished in the sixth place, after conceding a 20:21 loss against Sweden in the placement match 5/6

Switzerland confirm big leap in younger age categories

Switzerland might have lost the first match of the competition against Germany, but they bounced back admirably and finished the W16 European Open 2024 in style, with seven wins in a row, including two dramatic wins against Hungary, 25:24, in the semi-finals, and a 34:31 win on penalties against Germany to secure the title.

This win only the development made in women’s handball at the younger age categories in Switzerland, after a seventh-place finish at the W19 EHF EURO 2023 and a 13th place at the W17 EHF EURO 2023, with new generations improving on a year-by-year basis.