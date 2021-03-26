Far from home, Fujita feels at home in Romania

Fujita is the true prototype of a Japanese player – fast, technical, and eager to defend her side, no matter the costs. She only scored 10 goals in so far in the European League this season, yet has been one of the reasons why CS Minaur Baia Mare won group C.

“I did not know a lot about Romania, but I got used to life here, despite a lot of differences between my experiences here and in Japan,” Fujita told eurohandball.com.

“I think the landscapes are different, food is totally different, the culture is way different. Everything, in general, is much different here, in Romania, than in Japan.”

Baia Mare’s right wing was one of just three players from Japan’s 2019 World Championship squad who played abroad. Fellow right wing Ayaka Ikehara, who is now at Odense Håndbold and was the only Japanese player in the DELO EHF Champions League, and Besancon’s goalkeeper, Sakura Hauge, were the other two.

Motivated by their home court, Japan were 10th, their best finish in the last 44 years in the competition. The highlight was, however, their 37:20 drubbing of Romania, one of the worst defeats in history for the Romanian side. Fujita scored four times in that game and was eyed by CS Minaur Baia Mare.

“Handball is more popular in Romania than in Japan. A lot more popular. There are differences between the two teams, including height, strength and mentality. Romania are better than Japan in one-on-one challenges, but also shoot harder.”

“The fact that we played in Japan really helped us, boosted our morale. We had a tough game against Romania, but we won it by a comfortable margin. The tournament was great, we were really feeling good and we capped it off with a great win against a tough opponent, one of the best teams in Europe,” said Fujita.