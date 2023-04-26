Faroe Islands fairytale continues with historic win 

GROUP 4

Faroe Islands vs Ukraine 33:26 (17:12)

Overall, it was another dream match for the Faroe Islands in their home arena in Torshavn. Led in attack by Elias Ellefsen a Skipagotou (13 goals) and Óli Mittun (seven), who combined for 10 goals in the first half, the Faroe Islands established a promising advantage in the first 30 minutes. Goalkeeper Pauli Jacobsen was also in superb form, supporting his side’s defence with seven saves in the first half and a total of 15.

Ellefsen and Mittun were the first to strike for the home side when the match resumed, as the Faroe Islands initially began to stretch out their lead. The Faroe Islands reached an advantage of eight goals before Ukraine began to decrease the distance, and as the last 10 minutes began the two points were still up for grabs, with the hosts in front 27:22 — a promising lead late in the game, but also still enough time and a low enough difference for Ukraine to come back.

Yet that was as close as Ukraine would come. The Faroe Islands switched gears and rapidly pulled away, so that by the final minutes they were clearly on track for the win that is their biggest ever in this stage of the qualifiers and their first against Ukraine.

Key stat: The Faroe Islands just keep getting better and the match record is there to prove it. After three stints in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, in 2002, 2004 and 2010, the Faroe Islands returned for the 2020 edition and since then have been steady participants.

In the EHF EURO 2020 Qualifiers, they progressed to phase 2 for the first time, taking no wins but one draw. In the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, they secured their first victory in the stage. And in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, they have now taken two victories — first against Romania, and now Ukraine. Now, they are in with a chance to reach their first ever major championship.

Photos © Álvur Haraldsen/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands