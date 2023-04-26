Norway win decides two EHF EURO 2024 tickets

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Norway 23:33 (12:17)

After a one-goal loss to Serbia in round 3, which meant they lost the chance to clinch their qualify for the final tournament in the earlier rounds, Norway became one of the teams to book their place at the final tournament in Germany with their victory over Slovakia. The win took Norway up to eight points on the group 2 table, and also meant second-ranked Serbia are assured of a place at the EHF EURO 2024.

There was never much danger of Norway failing with their qualification task in Hlohovec. The visitors scored the opening goal of the match and after the score of 2:2 six minutes in, were always in charge on the score board. By half-time, they had stretched that distance to a comfortable five goals. Seven minutes into the second half, powered by an improved performance in goal — 42 per cent save rate in the second period versus 20 per cent in the first — Norway hit a 10-goal advantage and it was clear the two points were decided.

Norway’s leading star Sander Sagosen was in great form, delivering nine assists along with his five goals, while Slovakia’s Tomas Urban recorded seven goals and six assists.