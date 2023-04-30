Favourites close group 2 with home wins

GROUP 2

Norway vs Finland 32:23 (15:12)

Norway only needed to match Serbia’s result in this game to secure the first place in the group and they did just that without too much trouble against Finland, as the guests’ lack of experience was on display in the game. Totally controlling the match without relying too heavily on their stars, especially Sander Sagosen, who scored three goals, Norway had little trouble against Finland. The guests missed their chances for an EHF EURO berth in the game against Serbia, losing by a single goal, and failed to produce a result here, in spite of Max Granlund’s six goals. With their fifth win in six games and owning the tiebreaker against Serbia, Norway clinched first place in the group and will head to the EHF EURO 2024 with a medal in their minds.