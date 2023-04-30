Favourites close group 2 with home wins
After clinching their berths for the EHF EURO 2024 early, Norway and Serbia finished off the group with two wins in two matches this week, delivering strong performances against Finland and Slovakia to finish on the top two places.
GROUP 2
Norway vs Finland 32:23 (15:12)
Norway only needed to match Serbia’s result in this game to secure the first place in the group and they did just that without too much trouble against Finland, as the guests’ lack of experience was on display in the game. Totally controlling the match without relying too heavily on their stars, especially Sander Sagosen, who scored three goals, Norway had little trouble against Finland. The guests missed their chances for an EHF EURO berth in the game against Serbia, losing by a single goal, and failed to produce a result here, in spite of Max Granlund’s six goals. With their fifth win in six games and owning the tiebreaker against Serbia, Norway clinched first place in the group and will head to the EHF EURO 2024 with a medal in their minds.
We expected our performance to vary because we prioritized to work on our 5:1 defence. We made some simple errors, but were able to increase our lead during the second half. Too many shots were missed in the first half, and the lead was too small at half time. After all, we got a lot out of the game.
We met a better team today and I am still satisfied with this young team. We are building a team for the future, and this week we were close to beating Serbia and had a good first half here, but the physical status was not enough today against Norway.
Serbia vs Slovakia 37:24 (19:13)
With their goal difference being a dealbreaker, starting the final round as the worst third-placed side, Slovakia needed a miracle against Serbia to seal their second consecutive berth for the EHF EURO. Yet the start of the game all but cancelled those hopes, as Serbia ran away with a 11:3 lead after only 12 minutes, totally outplaying Slovakia’s defence. Right wing Bogdan Radivojevic was unstoppable for Serbia, which were still reeling after a mediocre game against Finland three days ago, scoring six goals, on their way to the EHF EURO. On the other hand, Slovakia finished third in the group, but it was not enough for them as the co-hosts of the EHF EURO 2022 will be left to examine what went wrong, failing to make the cut for the final tournament.
After the game we played in Finland, to beat Slovakia by 11 goals is no small thing and I would like to congratulate the boys for everything they showed tonight in this great atmosphere. It was important not to stop running, to play all 60 minutes because if we want to compete with Germany or Norway, we have to be ready for that.