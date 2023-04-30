7C69BBA1

Iceland secure first place in the group with clear win over Estonia

20221106 AH 3577 2 EHF / Adrian Costeiu30 April 2023, 20:00

A strong start helped Iceland seal a 30:23 win over Estonia, taking the first place in the group, with the Czech Republic finishing second, after their 27:24 win over Israel.

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Israel 27:24 (15:13)

Israel also needed a win to earn a maiden EHF EURO berth, but could simply not pull it together when it mattered the most, as the Czech Republic delivered a great defensive game when they needed it to stop the challenge from their opponents. Stanislav Kasparek and Matej Klima each scored six goals for the hosts, as Israel’s attacking efficiency dropped to only 43% in the last 20 minutes of the match, with the hosts finishing on the second place in the group, while Israel are out of contention. Martin Galia, Czech Republic’s goalkeeper, also bid farewell to his career in this game. In his 219th match for the national team, Galia had three saves for a 60% saving efficiency to help his side give him a winning goodbye.

Iceland vs Estonia 30:23 (17:10)

Still searching for their new head coach, after Gudmundur Gudmundsson exited his position after the World Championship in January, Iceland’s young and talented generation produced another big win against Estonia, taking the first place in the group. There was no question about the winner, as the hosts jumped to a 10:4 lead and never looked back. Left wing Bjarki Mar Elisson scored eight goals, taking his overall tally in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers to 33 goals, as Iceland dealt Estonia another blow, eliminating the Baltic side from contention, in what could have been their first-ever EHF EURO berth.

Photo: Icelandic and Czech handball federation

A loss is never pleasant, but we did give a really good fight. We kept running back to the defense and kept the opponent at bay. It was super good to see everyone fight. Yes, our level is not enough yet to beat teams like Iceland, but we will keep training hard.
Dener Jaanimaaa
Estonia right back
E4CEAD41 3E66 4B0D B401 4BA13E8C581D
Icelandic handball federation
NK3 9311
Czech handball federation
7C69BBA1 F635 4584 B535 D44302271691
Icelandic handball federation
NK3 9715
Czech handball federation
DA0F68D4 6AC6 40BA 8C24 BC5772943D99
Icelandic handball federation
NK3 9248
Czech handball federation
35483460 CF57 4065 913D 05508E3648CC
Icelandic handball federation
04BFE862 E193 4CB3 8C34 96D4347FC999
Icelandic handball federation
216C3792 F4D5 4256 A7E6 2D4B95A64877
Icelandic handball federation
NK3 9012
Czech handball federation
20230430 NOR FIN 1
Previous Article Favourites close group 2 with home wins
HUN GEO Team GEO Kovács Anikó
Next Article Tskhovrebadze secures Georgia’s first EHF EURO ticket

Latest news

More News