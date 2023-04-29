LIVE BLOG: Metz wins the MOTW; Odense vs Györ coming up
The race for the EHF Champions League Women Final 4 tickets has reached its final stage! The weekend is reserved for the first leg clashes of the EHF CLW Quarter-finals.
- FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria will start us off welcoming Metz Handball from 16.00 CET on Saturday, with the match between Odense Handbold and Györi Audi ETO coming up from 18.00 CET
- on Sunday, Rapid Bucuresti will welcome Kristiansand from 14.00 CET, and Esbjerg will play CSM Bucuresti at home from 16.00 CET
SATURDAY, 29 MARCH 2023
18:40
An amazing first-half display helped Odense secure a five-goal lead heading into the half-time break. Lois Abbingh is leading their attack with four goals, while Maren Nyland Aardahl, and Bo van Wetering added three each. Ana Gros scored four for Györ.
Odense's defense is looking really well, and their attacking transition has proven to be really deadly which is why Györ is going to have to find a way to take care of the ball better, and be more patient on the attacking side of the court if they want to turn things around.
18:35 HALF TIME
ODENSE HANDBOLD - GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC 17:12
18:32
It's a 14:11 Odense lead heading into the final two minutes of the first. A really solid display from the hosts against favored Hungarians in the first on both sides of the court.
18:26
Györ finds the way to get back into it looking much better, and more aggressive on the defensive side of the court. It's a 12:10 Odense lead with six minutes to go in the first.
18:20
An amazing tempo that has clearly surprised Györ has helped hosts open the gap to five goals (12:7), with a bit over ten minutes to go in the first. Bo van Wetering is shining with three goals, while Aardahl, Abbingh, and Ikehara have two each.
18:12
Ana Gros takes care of offense scoring two in a row, and bringing Györ back into this one (5:3), after being down by four (5:1).
18:05
Five minutes into the game it's a 3:1 Odense lead, mainly thanks to some incredible saves from Martina Thörn to start the day.
17:57
Sydbank Arena in Odense is ready, as we are only a few minutes away from the first whistle!
17:46
And in under 15 minutes, we've got the second match of the day coming up with Odense welcoming Györ.
After getting past Storhamar in the EHF CLW Playoffs, Odense will now try to knock multiple title winners Györ out of the competition. As a reminder, Györ finished second in group B, earning a direct EHF CLW Quarter-finals ticket!
17:43
After the game, Louise Katharina Vinter Burgaard was happy about the win: ''Obviously, we had to be smart with our approach, as we know how dangerous they can be. Our goalkeeper Hatadou (Sako) did a great job today, and we were able to stay aggressive and focused on the defensive side of the court throughout the full course of the game, successfully slowing down Katrin Klujber. Great win!''
Andrea Lekic knows what it takes to win matches like this one, but also what are the thing you can't afford to do: ''I feel like even when we managed to get past their defense, we were not focused enough to put the ball behind Sako who did really great today. Obviously, it is going to be hard to make a push on the road in France, but we have to believe in ourselves. I feel like we did not play well at all today, and that there are a lot of things we can improve for the second leg''.
17:37
And here are some of the photos from Erd Arena!
17:34
A comfortable six-goal win for Metz in the first leg on the road, on the wings of the MOTW MVP Tamara Horacek and her seven goals, as well as an outstanding performance from Hatadou Sako between the posts with 19 saves! Emily Bölk, and Angela Antje Malestein scored seven each for FTC, while Biro and Janurik combined for 10 saves.
17:30 FULL TIME
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - METZ HANDBALL 26:32
17:26
With just under two minutes until the final whistle, Metz is leading 25:30, and the French team is inches away from securing the road win in the first EHF CLW Quarter-final leg.
17:20
After a few great saves from Kinga Janurik, Blanka Biro delivered a couple more in the second including this one where she showcased patience and composure.
17:12
Just over ten minutes before the full-time whistle, Metz is once again leading by five goals (20:25). Hatadou Sako is doing a marvelous job between the posts with 15 saves already, while Tamara Horacek has seven goals.
17:04
Antje Angela Malestein, and Katrin Klujber spark FTC' push to narrow the gap to 18:21 after trailing by as many as six goals. The home-team defense is also looking better in these moments.
16:56
Three in a row for Metz in the beginning of the second, as the French team widens the gap to five goals (13:18).
16:53
Sarah Bouktit starts the second half with her third goal of the game. Hatadou Sako on the other side stops FTC' counter-attack.
16:50
Valeriia Maslova opens up the defense with this amazingly precise back-court shot. Worth seeing more than once.
16:47
With 13 goals scored, FTC' biggest problem in this one appears to be the defense, as well as Hatadou Sako who is once again in great form. It will be interesting to see whether the hosts from Hungary will find a way to adapt and turn the match around in the second.
16:40
Metz is heading into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage in Hungary. Bruna de Paula, Kristina Jörgensen, and Tamara Horacek were leading their offense in the first scoring three each, while Hatadou Sako grabbed eight saves being one of the key performers for her team in the first 30. Greta Marton on the other side went 4/4 for FTC, while Emily Bölk and Antje Angela Malestein added three each. Kinga Janurik and Blanka Biro combined for five saves.
16:35 HALF TIME
FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA - METZ HANDBALL 13:15
16:33
With only two minutes left to play in the first, Metz is leading 12:14 in Hungary. Bruna de Paula is leading their offense with three goals, while Hatadou Sako has six saves. Greta Marton has, on the other side, netted four from just as much attempts for FTC.
16:26
Kinga Janurik is doing well early on, however Chloe Valentini has a superb solution up her sleeve.
16:23
It's 7:9 Metz leading as we're heading into the final ten minutes of the first half. Greta Marton and Emily Bölk have two each for FTC, while Sarah Bouktit and Tamara Horacek netted two each for Metz. Home-team offense seems to be able to find the gaps in French defense, however they are at the moment experiencing really hard time slowing down Bruna de Paula, Tamara Horacek, and Sarah Bouktit who is causing them a lot of problems on the line.
16:17
FTC' hopes of reaching the final tournament will surely depend a lot on the performance of their goalkeepers, and Kinga Janurik appears to be on the right level early on!
16:13
It's a 4:7 Metz lead at the moment, as Sarah Bouktit leads the way offensively for her team with two goals. Hatadou Sako has two saves. Emily Bölk is still the only one with two goals for FTC, while Kinga Janurik has three saves.
16:05
Five minutes in, it is a 3:2 lead for the guests from France! Jörgensen, Horacek and Bouktit have scored for Metz, while Bölk found the net twice for FTC.
16:00
And the match is on! The hosts will have the first possession in Erd Arena!
15:57
With the first whistle only a few moments away, the atmosphere in Hungary is pumping!
15:42
Here are some of the warm-up photos from the Erd Arena!
15:38
The attacking duel between Katrin Klujber on one, and Bruna de Paula on the other side will surely be one of the key things in this matchup. FTC' Klujber is third-best scorer of the competition so far with 100 goals, and eighth on the assists list with 50. Bruna de Paula is, on the other hand, ninth on the scorers list with 77, and closing the top 20 when it comes to assists with 41. With that, Klujber is fourth-best attacking player in the league, and de Paula is tenth.
15:28
And while Emmanuel Mayonnade surely knows what it takes to reach the final tournament, as Metz did it back in 2019, as well as 2020, FTC will be aiming for what would be their first final tournament appearance since the introduction of the Final4 back in 2014. The experience former EHF CLW winners Andrea Lekic and Dragana Cvijic are bringing to the team will surely be a big plus for FTC, especially because Metz doesn't have a single EHF CLW title-winning player in their roster.
15:20
FTC' head coach Gabor Elek says it feels great to be back in the EHF CLW Quarter-finals, and believes his team has what it takes to book a Final4 ticket. Playing on the final tournament at home in Budapest would surely be a dream come true for the Hungarians.
I am glad that after a break of a few years, we can fight for the EHF FINAL4 again; this is a big goal for me, the team and the club in general as well. I am confident that last week’s performance and the Hungarian Cup title will give us confidence for this big battle.
15:15
Our this week's MOTW is going to be a clash between two of the most experienced teams left in the competition with FTC playing their 23rd CLW season, and Metz their 24th. Hungarians had to put in some extra work to reach the Quarter-finals after finishing fourth in Group A playing against Buducnost in the Playoffs. Metz on the other side finished the group stage strong with nine victories in a row securing the top spot, which means we'll now see them out there on the court for the first time after that 24:26 road win against Storhamar in the last round of the group stage back on February 12.
15:10
Starting us off today is no less than the MOTW with FTC welcoming Metz! Before we get into that however, feel free to check on our detailed previews of all the clashes, as well as some special features to get you warmed up for the action ahead!
15:00
Welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the EHF CLW Quarter-finals clashes! We've got four exciting games coming up this weekend - two today, and two more on Sunday, so stay with us for all the live updates, and everything else you need to know. EHF CLW Final 4 is at stake, which is why you definitely don't want to miss out on any of the action!