18:40

An amazing first-half display helped Odense secure a five-goal lead heading into the half-time break. Lois Abbingh is leading their attack with four goals, while Maren Nyland Aardahl, and Bo van Wetering added three each. Ana Gros scored four for Györ.

Odense's defense is looking really well, and their attacking transition has proven to be really deadly which is why Györ is going to have to find a way to take care of the ball better, and be more patient on the attacking side of the court if they want to turn things around.

18:35 HALF TIME

18:32

It's a 14:11 Odense lead heading into the final two minutes of the first. A really solid display from the hosts against favored Hungarians in the first on both sides of the court.

18:26

Györ finds the way to get back into it looking much better, and more aggressive on the defensive side of the court. It's a 12:10 Odense lead with six minutes to go in the first.

18:20

An amazing tempo that has clearly surprised Györ has helped hosts open the gap to five goals (12:7), with a bit over ten minutes to go in the first. Bo van Wetering is shining with three goals, while Aardahl, Abbingh, and Ikehara have two each.

18:12

Ana Gros takes care of offense scoring two in a row, and bringing Györ back into this one (5:3), after being down by four (5:1).

18:05

Five minutes into the game it's a 3:1 Odense lead, mainly thanks to some incredible saves from Martina Thörn to start the day.

17:57

Sydbank Arena in Odense is ready, as we are only a few minutes away from the first whistle!

17:46

And in under 15 minutes, we've got the second match of the day coming up with Odense welcoming Györ.

After getting past Storhamar in the EHF CLW Playoffs, Odense will now try to knock multiple title winners Györ out of the competition. As a reminder, Györ finished second in group B, earning a direct EHF CLW Quarter-finals ticket!

17:43

After the game, Louise Katharina Vinter Burgaard was happy about the win: ''Obviously, we had to be smart with our approach, as we know how dangerous they can be. Our goalkeeper Hatadou (Sako) did a great job today, and we were able to stay aggressive and focused on the defensive side of the court throughout the full course of the game, successfully slowing down Katrin Klujber. Great win!''

Andrea Lekic knows what it takes to win matches like this one, but also what are the thing you can't afford to do: ''I feel like even when we managed to get past their defense, we were not focused enough to put the ball behind Sako who did really great today. Obviously, it is going to be hard to make a push on the road in France, but we have to believe in ourselves. I feel like we did not play well at all today, and that there are a lot of things we can improve for the second leg''.

17:37

And here are some of the photos from Erd Arena!