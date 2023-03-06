Fiery clashes in round 3 of EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers

A full card, with plenty of special matches between the top two teams in each group, is ready in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers. Several powerhouses clash, with a clear objective in mind – improving their chances to progress to the final tournament in Germany next January.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2024, the four teams which have already sealed their berths – hosts Germany and the 2022 medallists Sweden, Spain and Denmark – will provide exciting games in their quest to prepare for the final tournament.