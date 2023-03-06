Empower to Inspire: Andrea Lekic, role model for next generation

photos courtesy of Uros Hocevar / kolektiff and fradi.hu

For Lekic, who studied Hospitality and Tourism Management as well as Sports Management, the connection with others is the most important part of working on the project.

“I would really like to have the possibility to get in touch with many young players who are willing to learn and get some new perspectives. The project and application are great and I hope we will soon be able to have more one-on-one contact with them when they need us.” Lekic adds.

Since 2013, Andrea Lekic has been gathering children from all over Europe at her handball camp. For her, those seven days are one of the highlights of the year and there is a reason why she invests time and energy in it.

“I love working with children. They have an inexhaustible level of energy, but at the same time, they are also a source of inspiration. I have an opportunity to be with them through seven days in my camp, and I give every part of me to help them,” Lekic says.

“One of the reasons why I started my own handball camp is when I was younger I did not have any idea what it meant to play at the professional level. And what the journey from the youth categories to senior handball looked like. That is why alongside technical-tactical improvement, I included many different topics at my camp. Like working with sports psychologists. It is something I still do to this day and I think it is important for them to know about it. Learning new methods that can help you be better on and off the court. Every segment is at the camp.”

That is also one of the reasons why she tries to connect young players with other inspiring professional athletes, who were her guests at the camp.

Being able to work closely with the role models a child compares itself with, means the world to them, as they understand these role models also had difficult paths with similar problems.

“We have too many young talents giving up on handball at an early age. When they don’t have an understanding of different problems from their families, coaches and surroundings. Especially during their teenage years, when they have deep, emotional feelings that they need to overcome,” Lekic says.

“My goal is to give them a glimmer of hope, self-confidence and faith in themselves. Having an opportunity to help others today is a special thing, and we should all be focused on that. Not to help only children in handball but to help each other on daily basis, too.”