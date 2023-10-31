Final MOTW fixtures for 2023 announced

With just two rounds of the EHF Champions League Women remaining before the break for the 2023 IHF World Championship, teams will be desperate to end the year on a high before the competition resumes in January.

In the spotlight in round 7 will be the top two teams in group A. Györi Audi ETO KC's perfect record will face its toughest test so far, as the Hungarians make the trip to Germany to face SG BBM Bietigheim, who sit two points behind.

Then, in round 8, Krim Mercator Ljubljana, who have gone off the boil somewhat after a marvellous start to group B, go to Metz Handball, who have climbed above them into third. The two will meet a week after facing each other in Slovenia in round 7.

Rounds 7 and 8 of the men's competition also have French and German flavours. Reigning champions SC Magdeburg welcome GOG for a match that will give the winner some breathing space in group B. Then, it is a star-studded group A match in Paris, as PSG entertain Kolstad Handball.

Round 9 features a match which could well decide the winner of group B, as Barça go to Telekom Veszprém HC. Into December, the last MOTW before the Christmas break sees Magdeburg go to Porto.

The full list of Match of the Week fixtures - which will all be live on EHFTV - for both the men's and women's competitions for November and December can be found below.

MOTW – Machineseeker EHF Champions League

ROUND 7

Thursday 16 November 2023, 20:45 CET

SC Magdeburg vs GOG

ROUND 8

Wednesday 22 November 2023, 20:45 CET

Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs Kolstad Handball

ROUND 9

Thursday 30 November 2023, 18:45 CET

Telekom Veszprém HC vs Barça

ROUND 10

Thursday 7 December 2023, 20:45 CET

FC Porto vs SC Magdeburg

MOTW – EHF Champions League Women

ROUND 7

Saturday 11 November 2023, 20:00 CET

SG BBM Bietigheim vs Györi Audi ETO KC

ROUND 8

Sunday 19 November 2023, 16:00 CET

Metz Handball vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana