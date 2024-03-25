Finals teams to discover their first opponents in Graz

Romanian sides CS Gloria 2018 BN and H.C. Dunarea Braila, France's Neptunes Nantes and Storhamar Handball Elite of Norway are the four teams who have battled through this season's EHF European League Women and are heading to the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz, Austria for the EHF Finals Women.

Graz is also the venue for tomorrow's draw, which will determine the two semi-finals set for Saturday 11 May, before the final and third-place match on Sunday 12 May.

Fans will be able to watch the draw, from 11:00 CET, live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV. You can also find the stream embedded at the bottom of this page.

The procedure of the draw is as follows; first the designated 'home' team for each semi-final is drawn, followed by the drawing of the 'away' teams for both matches. Players, coaches and fans alike will be left on tenterhooks for just a little longer before the away teams are drawn to complete the fixtures!

However, the order in which the semi-finals are drawn, is not necessarily the order in which they will be played. Therefore, the match drawn as semi-final 1 could potentially be played as the second match on 11 May. The final schedule will be announced at a later date.