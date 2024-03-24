FTC overcome deficit, CSM with ease, Bietigheim advance following a draw
SG BBM Bietigheim became the first German club in the Quarter-finals under the current playing format of the EHF Champions League Women despite a draw in the Match of the Week played in Denmark. Two former EHF European League Women winners were fighting hard trading leads and comebacks. Even though Ikast Handbold were close to making the reverse fixture a more dramatic one, Gabriela Moreschi delivered for Bietigheim and helped her team clinch a 60:58 aggregate victory.
CSM Bucuresti had solid ground after winning by six in the first leg and made it to the Quarter-finals for the eighth time straight following another comfortable 30:24 win in the reverse fixture. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria celebrated their first-ever win in Brest as they overcame a two-goal deficit grabbing a 31:26 win with the help of Angela Malestein.
We've played both matches at a very high level. We have a lot of respect for Ikast, we know how good of a team they are, and we were aware that we'll have to deliver our best handball in order to defeat them. We are very satisfied of course.
The fact that the fans created such an amazing atmosphere here today makes us even more sad and disappointed with the fact we failed to deliver a better performance and celebrate both for the corwd here today and ourselves.
I want to congratulate CSM Bucuresti! I believe they showed today that they are a much better team than we are at the moment, and I wish them best of luck in the Quarter-finals!
I'm really happy about the victory and the quality of our performance here today. They have a lot of good players, and we knew they'll come here motivated to win which is why we had to remain focused all the way until the end. Everything we struggled for and kept fighting for will be the key in the Quarter-finals.
I'm very proud of the team and I knew we can do this. We did this a couple of times already. I always want to be the best player I can be when I'm out there. We accepted the challenge and performed much better today than we did last week. We handled this like a team.
Congratulations to FTC on their victory here today. We had a very good month before tonight's match. We didn't play very well today, we didn't do a good job. We made a lot of mistakes and then tried to get back into it but it simply wasn't enough.