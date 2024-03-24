FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria win 59:56 on aggregate



For the first time, FTC won in Brest with the win coming in the most important match. FTC thoroughly dominated the first 30 minutes being from two to four goals ahead at all times. It all came from a good defense and precise attacks. When Katharina Filter took over from Julie Foggea between the posts it looked like Brest were finally getting back on track. Despite trailing by four at the half, again they had a blistering start to the second half and cut the deficit to one as Jenny Carlson netted her third in the game. However, it looked like FTC learned their lesson in the first duel and did not allow Brest to take over.

There was a glimpse of hope for the French side as Valeriia Maslova and Pauletta Foppa continued to pounce but the closest they came in the later stage was 24:27. And it was not easy for them - Angela Malestein on the other side had an outstanding day leading FTC with ten goals and taking the most out of Kinga Janurik's great performance on the goal - after having only three in the first half, she finished the game with 14 stops. Her saves were pivotal for the five-goal win which secured FTC a place in the Quarter-finals for the second time in a row where they will lock horns with Team Esbjerg.