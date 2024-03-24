AZ5A8970

FTC overcome deficit, CSM with ease, Bietigheim advance following a draw

24 March 2024, 19:30

SG BBM Bietigheim became the first German club in the Quarter-finals under the current playing format of the EHF Champions League Women despite a draw in the Match of the Week played in Denmark. Two former EHF European League Women winners were fighting hard trading leads and comebacks. Even though Ikast Handbold were close to making the reverse fixture a more dramatic one, Gabriela Moreschi delivered for Bietigheim and helped her team clinch a 60:58 aggregate victory.

CSM Bucuresti had solid ground after winning by six in the first leg and made it to the Quarter-finals for the eighth time straight following another comfortable 30:24 win in the reverse fixture. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria celebrated their first-ever win in Brest as they overcame a two-goal deficit grabbing a 31:26 win with the help of Angela Malestein.

  • SG BBM Bietighem's biggest lead was six goals but it melted down as they survived a scare near the end and celebrated the quarter-final spot after winning 29:27 in the first leg
  • Player of the Match award went to Gabriela Moreschi's hands - her astonishing 16 saves at 34 per cent save efficiency were crucial
  • Ikast said farewell to CL with a draw and remained on only one defeat at home this season - seven goals by Markéta Jerábková and Irma Schjött's 16 saves were not enough
  • Cristina Neagu's seven goals and Laura Glauser's 14 saves made ground for CSM's second straight six-goal win against Krim Mercator
  • Krim Mercator failed to secure a spot in the Quarter-finals for the second year in a row; both times club from Bucuresti came in the way - Rapid Bucuresti last season and now CSM
  • FTC secured their 12th quarter-final appearance with the help of Angela Malestein (10 goals) and goalkeeper Kinga Janurik's top second-half performance
  • Brest were not able to defend their home court for the first time against FTC despite Valeriia Maslova's seven goals whose tally is now at 101 goals

MOTW: Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 31:31 (13:18)

SG BBM Bietigheim win 60:58 on aggregate

The decisive duel went German way despite Ikast's comeback and gave Bietigheim a chance to face Odense Håndbold in the Quarter-finals. The first half was marked by trading leads as both sides made significant goal runs. Ikast were the first side to make a three-goal run (5:2), but boosted by Gabriela Moreschi's saves and the opponent's turnovers, Bietigheim first levelled and a few minutes later made their 6-0 goal run. Yet, Irma Schjött did not leave her teammates hanging, responding in her style between the posts, joining Moreschi on a 40 per cent save efficiency by the end of the first half. As a result, Ikast managed to reduce the gap to one but a hasty attack in the last moments allowed Bietigheim to get their hands on the biggest lead in the game (18:13).

It took some time for Ikast to start their engines again, but when they finally found the rhythm they were 6:2 up and came from being down by six to two goals behind. The Danish side had two straight chances to narrow it even more but Moreschi was her side's hero once again. Her saves helped get the most from fast-paced handball as they reinstalled their two-goal lead through fast breaks. When Ikast switched to 5-1 defense, Bietigheim slowed down and Trine Mortensen made sure we saw drama in the last two minutes - she scored for 30:30 and Markéta Jerábková set Ikast's first lead since the 12th minute. However, a new set of turnovers came in the way of the quarter-final dream as Bietigheim secured a draw leading them among the top eight teams in the top-flight.

Bbm Cropped
We've played both matches at a very high level. We have a lot of respect for Ikast, we know how good of a team they are, and we were aware that we'll have to deliver our best handball in order to defeat them. We are very satisfied of course.
Gabriela Goncalves Dias Moreschi
Goalkeeper, SG BBM Bietigheim
Ikast Cropped
The fact that the fans created such an amazing atmosphere here today makes us even more sad and disappointed with the fact we failed to deliver a better performance and celebrate both for the corwd here today and ourselves.


Stine Ruscetta Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Handbold

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 30:24 (14:13)

CSM Bucuresti win 60:48 on aggregate

CSM did not let their six-goal lead from the first game come in the way of another good performance as they secured a clone 30:24 win. Progressing to the Quarter-finals for the eighth time straight earned them a clash with Metz Handball. Even though Krim's only lead in the game was at 3:2, they were never down by more than four until the last ten minutes of the game. Looking good defensively, with some nice Maja Vojnovic's saves, Krim did not falter despite having almost an impossible task ahead of them. As the battle of the two all-time CL top scorers continued, with Cristina Neagu netting seven and Jovanka Radicevic six, CSM - with good support from the stands, entered the last ten minutes two goals in front.

However, when the Romanian side spurred a 4:0 run led by Neagu herself and goalkeeper Laura Glauser it was a done deal as Krim were left behind by six in a matter of minutes. Radicevic and Itana Grbic were trying to soothe the defeat but failed as Jennifer Gutiérrez secured the match once again ends with 30:24.

Krim Cropped
I want to congratulate CSM Bucuresti! I believe they showed today that they are a much better team than we are at the moment, and I wish them best of luck in the Quarter-finals!
Barbara Lazovic
Right back, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Csm Cropped
I'm really happy about the victory and the quality of our performance here today. They have a lot of good players, and we knew they'll come here motivated to win which is why we had to remain focused all the way until the end. Everything we struggled for and kept fighting for will be the key in the Quarter-finals.
Grace Deuna Zaadi
Centre back, CSM Bucuresti

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 26:31 (12:16)

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria win 59:56 on aggregate

For the first time, FTC won in Brest with the win coming in the most important match. FTC thoroughly dominated the first 30 minutes being from two to four goals ahead at all times. It all came from a good defense and precise attacks. When Katharina Filter took over from Julie Foggea between the posts it looked like Brest were finally getting back on track. Despite trailing by four at the half, again they had a blistering start to the second half and cut the deficit to one as Jenny Carlson netted her third in the game. However, it looked like FTC learned their lesson in the first duel and did not allow Brest to take over.

There was a glimpse of hope for the French side as Valeriia Maslova and Pauletta Foppa continued to pounce but the closest they came in the later stage was 24:27. And it was not easy for them - Angela Malestein on the other side had an outstanding day leading FTC with ten goals and taking the most out of Kinga Janurik's great performance on the goal - after having only three in the first half, she finished the game with 14 stops. Her saves were pivotal for the five-goal win which secured FTC a place in the Quarter-finals for the second time in a row where they will lock horns with Team Esbjerg. 

Ftc Cropped
I'm very proud of the team and I knew we can do this. We did this a couple of times already. I always want to be the best player I can be when I'm out there. We accepted the challenge and performed much better today than we did last week. We handled this like a team.
Antje Angela Malestein
Right wing, FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria
Brest Cropped
Congratulations to FTC on their victory here today. We had a very good month before tonight's match. We didn't play very well today, we didn't do a good job. We made a lot of mistakes and then tried to get back into it but it simply wasn't enough.
Jenny Helen Carlson
Centre back, Brest Bretagne Handball
