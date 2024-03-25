CR5

Four quarter-finals tickets at stake as play-offs begin

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274 MAL7445 V
EHF / Kevin Domas EHF / Björn Pazen
25 March 2024, 11:00

Twelve teams are still in the race to reach the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, and while four of them - Barça, SC Magdeburg, THW Kiel and Aalborg - have qualified for the quarter-finals already, the identity of the four teams that will join them in the next phase will be determined in the play-offs, which begin on Wednesday.

Three countries have managed to see two of their teams qualify for the play-offs this season: France (Paris and Montpellier), Hungary (Szeged and Veszprém) and Poland (Kielce and Plock). While Szeged and Veszprém will play against each other in a rematch of last season’s contest, Plock will try to match their best result in the competition, a quarter-final last season, by qualifying against Paris.

GOG will host Kielce in the first game of the play-off first legs while, later on Wednesday evening, Zagreb will host Montpellier for what looks to be a Match of the Week that is too close to call.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

GOG (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Wednesday 27 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • GOG finished fifth in group B, with 13 points, while Kielce finished fourth in group A with 16 points
  • GOG are taking part in the play-offs for the second consecutive time, Kielce played in the EHF FINAL4 in the last two seasons
  • GOG’s best scorer, Emil Madsen, is currently the competition’s top scorer, with 91 goals across 14 games
  • Kielce’s best scorer this season, Szymon Sicko, has been less prolific, netting 58 times in the group phase
  • the two sides have never played against each other in European competition
  • last weekend, both teams took the points in their domestic league: GOG against Mors-Thy (37:30) and Kielce in Legionowo (31:23)

20230928 GOG Telekom Veszprém 9955
Kielce has a strong squad, but it should be no secret that we are looking to repeat the success of last season, where we progressed from the play-offs. Our starting point is that we must win at home, and anything we can get away with in plus on the goal score is important before the second leg.
Mikkel Voigt
Head coach, GOG
CR5 0297
I think of GOG as a second Magdeburg. Nobody theoretically believes in them, in Germany everyone thinks Kiel is the best, in Denmark they think Aalborg. Meanwhile GOG and Magdeburg do an amazing job and win against theoretically stronger teams . You will have to watch out for them, they are a very uncomfortable and dangerous team.
Arkadiusz Moryto
Right wing, Industria Kielce

MOTW: HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)

Wednesday 27 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams finished the group phase with 14 points, Zagreb fifth in group A and Montpellier fourth in group B
  • Montpellier have already played in the EHF Champions League play-offs 15 times in their history, their first time was in 1996
  • Zagreb are making their comeback at this level of competition after a two-season absence
  • Timur Dibirov is Zagreb’s best scorer in the competition this season, with 53 goals scored, while Sebastian Karlsson has netted 63 for Montpellier
  • Zagreb and Montpellier have faced each other eight times in European competition: two wins for the Croatian side, five for the French side and one draw
  • both teams came away successful from their weekend confrontations; Zagreb against Porec (43:35) and Montpellier in Créteil (35:26)

OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)

Thursday 28 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Szeged finished sixth in group A with 13 points while Veszprém finished third in group B, with 20 points
  • the only two times they have faced each other in the EHF Champions League before was at the same stage last season, where Veszprém eliminated Szeged (74:55 on aggregate)
  • in the Hungarian league this season, Veszprém defeated Szeged back in November (30:25)
  • with 489 goals scored in the group phase, Veszprém own the most prolific attack in the competition so far
  • Szeged’s best scorer this season is right-winger Mario Sostaric, who has scored 81 goals, Nédim Rémili has netted 70 times for Veszprém
  • Veszprém remain leaders in the Hungarian league after their weekend victory in Dabas (40:32) while Szeged remain second after beating Csurgoi (41:25)

20240229 RK Zagreb PSG Mandic101

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)

Thursday 28 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Plock finished sixth in group B with 11 points, while Paris finished third in group A, with 17 points
  • this season will be Paris’ 12th presence in the EHF Champions League knockout phase in as many participations
  • Plock reached the quarter-finals last season, where they were defeated by Magdeburg (50:52) on aggregate, their best ever performance in the EHF Champions League
  • Paris won the six previous confrontations between the two teams in the EHF Champions League, but never by more than six goals
  • Kamil Syprzak is currently Paris’ best scorer, with 85 goals scored in the group phase, while Plock’ Tin Lucin netted 72 times
  • Plock defeated Tarnow in the Polish league last Saturday (35:26) while Paris also took the points in Limoges (36:29)

Photos © Patryk_Ptak_Photography, PIXSELL!

EHF Graz 28032023 02 44 X3
