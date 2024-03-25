Four quarter-finals tickets at stake as play-offs begin

Three countries have managed to see two of their teams qualify for the play-offs this season: France (Paris and Montpellier), Hungary (Szeged and Veszprém) and Poland (Kielce and Plock). While Szeged and Veszprém will play against each other in a rematch of last season’s contest, Plock will try to match their best result in the competition, a quarter-final last season, by qualifying against Paris.

GOG will host Kielce in the first game of the play-off first legs while, later on Wednesday evening, Zagreb will host Montpellier for what looks to be a Match of the Week that is too close to call.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

GOG (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)

Wednesday 27 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV