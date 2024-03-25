Four quarter-finals tickets at stake as play-offs begin
Twelve teams are still in the race to reach the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, and while four of them - Barça, SC Magdeburg, THW Kiel and Aalborg - have qualified for the quarter-finals already, the identity of the four teams that will join them in the next phase will be determined in the play-offs, which begin on Wednesday.
Kielce has a strong squad, but it should be no secret that we are looking to repeat the success of last season, where we progressed from the play-offs. Our starting point is that we must win at home, and anything we can get away with in plus on the goal score is important before the second leg.
I think of GOG as a second Magdeburg. Nobody theoretically believes in them, in Germany everyone thinks Kiel is the best, in Denmark they think Aalborg. Meanwhile GOG and Magdeburg do an amazing job and win against theoretically stronger teams . You will have to watch out for them, they are a very uncomfortable and dangerous team.