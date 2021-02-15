First leg against Besiktas no problem for Nexe

RK Nexe achieved their first goal in their double header against Besiktas Aygaz, celebrating an easy win in the EHF European League Men on Monday night. New head coach Branko Tamse gave all his players time on court and was able to try different tactics for the Croatian side’s upcoming matches.

Besiktas may have gathered valuable experience in the clash, but remain without any points in the competition so far.

GROUP C

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) 32:26 (18:13)

Nexe were in the lead for most of the match, with their biggest advantage at eight goals, 32:24

the only time the score was level was at 3:3

at half-time, Nexe had a scoring efficiency of 72 per cent, while Besiktas’s recorded 52 per cent. By the end, Nexe’s efficiency had dropped to 63 per cent; Besiktas remained on 52 per cent

Halil Jaganjac had another amazing night, with nine goals for Nexe. On the other side, Mehmet Demirezen and Rmazan Döne scored seven

the second match of the double header between the sides will take place on Tuesday at 18:45 CET

Collective strength for important win

It was an easy match for Nexe, but an important one regarding a Last 16 place. The team from Nasice had a clear vision and all players on the roster had their chance on the court. 13 out of 14 players scored at least once and Moreno Car topped that with 13 saves. The main protagonist was once again young Halil Jaganjac, who scored nine times and upgraded his season statistic to 56 goals.