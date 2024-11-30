BASEL/DEBRECEN - Comments from Faroe Islands head coach Claus Leth Mogensen (DEN), left wing Turid Arge Samuelsen and centre back Súna Krossteig Hansen (both FAR) at a media call in Basel; and Romania head coach Florentin Pera, left back Bianca Bazaliu and goalkeeper Bianca Curment (all ROU), and Czechia goalkeeper Sabrina Novotná and right wing Dominika Zachova (both CZE) at a media call in Debrecen on Saturday.

ROMANIA

Florentin Pera (ROU) - head coach

On his tactics in the first match against Czechia:

"Our team played like a team, played together. I am very happy that we didn't give up. I tried to find the best solution in defence, in attack and I changed the system.

“In first half we come back in the game, also in second half in the last 10 minutes. I think our team showed good energy and showed character. We fight for every ball and I think our defence helped us to win the game."

On the atmosphere in the arena:

"It was a really nice atmosphere. I want to thank to all the fans, all the supporters, I think they give us the energy, the support for this victory.

“It's important victory. We are in the beginning and we have a lot of new players. We rebuild the team and we have seven players for the first time in European championships, 10 new players for the world championship. We, we try to grow, to fight and to have the same energy in defence. Step by step to earn better results."

On the match against Montenegro:

"I think they have players with big experience, a lot of players play in the (EHF) Champions League. We have younger team, but the same applied against Czechia. It's important to keep the team spirit, to keep the, the energy to fight together and we will fight 60 minutes for our chance."

Bianca Bazaliu (ROU) - left back

On the win against Czechia:

"It was hard. We were expecting a hard game, but I'm so happy because we didn't stop to play and we were going until the end and we got the points."

On the atmosphere in the stands built by the Romanian fans:

"I feel like home and I'm so happy because of that and I want to say thank you for them because they were next to us and they were pushing us until the end. I'm waiting for them in the next game and I hope they will push us the same."

On the next match, against Montenegro:

"We are expecting the same hard game. We know it will be more hard and I want to enjoy and to be next to each other and we want to win this game."

Bianca Curment (ROU) - goalkeeper

On the match against Montenegro:

"We expect that it will be a very tough game. We know them, we played against them so many times and every time it was a very hard game. They are a bit aggressive and we know it will be hard, but we expect that we will do our best until the end of the game and we will see then."

On the atmosphere in the arena:

"The fans will be there again. To be honest, it was amazing feeling to play in front of our fans because I had the feeling that we were playing in Romania with so many, so many fans."





FAROE ISLANDS

Claus Leth Mogensen (DEN) - head coach



On the good moments against Switzerland:

“The last 20 minutes for us was very good, the way we played and intensity, the tempo we played with was very good. And that was what we would like to show in our performance. It was a big step for us coming into a tournament and I think there was a bit too many nerves in the first half for a longer period. We struggled to get rid of them.

“But I'm really happy that we showed that we have capability of competing in tournament and we are really happy about that.”

On the game against Croatia:

“The amount of goals that they lose against Denmark, you can't put too much into that in my opinion, because for us, it's a very different match from the one against Switzerland. Croatia play a bit slower, but they have so much physique. And that's not what is our force.”

“So it will be a tough match for us meeting this big physic which they will bring into the match. It is important for us that we again show intensity, aggressivity, and then that we get a match in our terms, where it's more about speed than physique.”

On line player Katarina Jezic and his advice to his players:

“Pick someone else (to attack against). She is amazing defender and a tough fighter. She will always give 100 per cent for the team. I really enjoyed coaching her in Kastamonu (Belediyesi GSK).”

Turid Arge Samuelsen (FAR) - left wing

On the first match at the EHF EURO:

“We're just blessed to be here and we feel of course, amazing, that the competition started. Of course, we were a bit sad about the results yesterday. We wish that we had a better beginning of a game, but it's amazing to be here. We're just really grateful.”

On the next game against Croatia:

“I always believe in the in ourselves, and we always hope in a good results. Of course they are really big and strong, but we are small, fast players. And maybe if we just reduce our mistakes maybe it can be a good game for us.”

On the key factors against Croatia:

“We have to find a way, maybe we can get the tackle and the game to our favour. We want to run and we have really fast players, so maybe also we get a bit of fast attacks and stuff like that. We have to watch their video and prepare us really well.”

Súna Krossteig Hansen (FAR) - centre back

On the first game:

“The atmosphere was amazing. It's so professional here and I'm so proud to call me Faroese because our fans are the greatest. You could hear them through all the match and it was absolutely amazing.”

On the slow start against Switzerland:

“We are not used to playing on that a big of a stage and it took us about 40 to 45 minutes, which is way too long to like, to finally come through the handball we normally play. We are proud of 15, 20 minutes of the match.”

On the game against Croatia:

“We will fight, we will give it our all and our best. We know that if we want to steal one point or maybe two, we need to top up our game. Croatia are a very good team, they are very strong. And they know this stage better than we do, so we can only surprise.

“Their defence is really strong. Their defence 6-0, they are flat. So we are hoping that we can win in certain parts because we play fast. In the offence, they are really good shooters, so we need to be a little bit more aggressive than we were in the first game.”

CZECHIA

Sabrina Novotná (CZE) - goalkeeper

On her performance and the defeat to Romania:

"I think it was good for me as I had video preparations before the match with my coach, Martin Galia. And I think we made a good job, but the last 10 minutes it wasn't that good. We conceded some goals when we had empty goal and I think it was difficult for us to play seven against six and we didn't manage it, that's why we lost by one goal."

On Czechia's goals at the EHF EURO:

"Our goal is to make it to main round. We are still looking forward to that and I think for us nothing changed, we want to go to the main round"

On being selected as Player of the Match:

"It means a lot to me because it was my first match as a starting goalkeeper at the EHF EURO and I was a little bit nervous, but I'm glad that I performed good because I heard some things that everyone looked at me and they expected something from me. So, I'm glad that they made the right decision to put it me as first goalkeeper."

Dominika Zachova (CZE) - right wing

On the narrow loss to Romania:

"It was really tough match because we were winning for 56 minutes and then suddenly it was unfortunate for us, but I don't really know what happened. It was all in our hands, so it's really hard for us now, but we have to keep going."

On whether the defeat affects their confidence:

"It cannot break us because we have two more matches and now we have to clear our heads and focus on another game."

On the match against Serbia:

"It will be a difficult game, of course, but every game here will be difficult because we have really good opponents against us. But we have to fight, we have to go 100 per cent to this game and we will see, but we have to win and we know they also have to win."

On the areas in which they can improve as a team:

"We have to stay together as a team. We have to be strong in the defence and we have to go fast, to attack. Our goalkeepers are excellent. So they have to continue and we have to help them."