Former European champions deliver nail-biter

European Cup 2021/22 winners HC Vojvodina met EHF Champions League 2003/04 winners RK Celje Pivovarna Laško for their first leg in Serbia on Saturday. In a thrilling match, the home side crawled back from a six-goal (7:13) deficit after 19 minutes, to draw level after 42 minutes (25:25).

Having the momentum and the crowd on their side, Vojvodina managed to secure a 34:32 win. Left back Vojin Cabrillo netted seven times, while Mai Marguc (eight goals) and Aljus Anzic (seven goals) were top scorers for the Slovenian side. The teams meet again next Saturday at 18:00 CET in Celje.