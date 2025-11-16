First team clinches last 16; former champions deliver nail-biter

EHF / Tim Dettmar
16 November 2025, 21:00

The last EHF European Cup Men round of the calendar year kicked off with intense first legs. Romanian side ACS HC Buzau 2012 became the first team to qualify for the Last 16, being victorious in their double-header at home.

Pölva Serviti welcomed Finnish side BK-46 to Estonia on Sunday afternoon. In a match of many goal runs on both sides, which saw the teams trade leads back and forth, the home side snatched a one-goal victory, winning 28:27. Carl-Eric Uibo, Tönis Kase (both Pölva), Miska Henriksson, and Oleksii Shcherbak (both BK-46) scored six goals each.

  • Buzau beat Maccabi Tel Aviv in a double-header on home soil 76:66 on aggregate; after winning the first leg by three goals (36:33), Buzau decided the tie with a 40:33 second-leg win; Zanas Gabrielius Virbauskas scored 12 goals across both matches
  • RK Trimo Trebnje, HCB Karvina, and HC Ohrid celebrated double-digit victories against RK Budvanska Rivijera (33:23), Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (43:25), and MRK Sloga Doboj (37:19), respectively; Karvina’s Dominik Solak scored 10 goals
  • narrow return legs await in three pairings: HC Izvidac beat HB Dudelange 29:27 and SKKP Handball Brno defeated HC Berchem 27:25 at home,  while Balatonfüredi KSE beat HC Fivers WAT Margareten 34:31 away
  • Daniel Blomgren and Christoffer Rambo combined for 19 goals in Runar Sandefjord’s 36:30 win against VHC Sviesa; Sviesa’s Matas Aukštikalnis scored 10 goals for his side
  • European Cup 2023/24 finalists Olympiacos SFP won their first leg against Italian side Cassano Magnago HC 25:20; Greek international Savvas Savvas delivered eight goals for his side in a match dominated by defence and goalkeeping
  • both Turkish sides were successful this weekend; Besiktas JK beat A.C. PAOK 30:25 at home, while Nilüfer BSK celebrated a 35:29 home win against HB Red Boys Differdange; goalkeepers were key in both games

20251115 Brno Berchem 1

Former European champions deliver nail-biter

European Cup 2021/22 winners HC Vojvodina met EHF Champions League 2003/04 winners RK Celje Pivovarna Laško for their first leg in Serbia on Saturday. In a thrilling match, the home side crawled back from a six-goal (7:13) deficit after 19 minutes, to draw level after 42 minutes (25:25).

Having the momentum and the crowd on their side, Vojvodina managed to secure a 34:32 win. Left back Vojin Cabrillo netted seven times, while Mai Marguc (eight goals) and Aljus Anzic (seven goals) were top scorers for the Slovenian side. The teams meet again next Saturday at 18:00 CET in Celje.

Main photo © HC Vojvodina; in-text © SKKP Handball Brno

20251115 Malaga Haukur 2
