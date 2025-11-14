Former European champions meet in EHF European Cup Men round 3

Sole double-header promises goals

The sole double-header of round 3 takes place in Buzau, Romania. Hosts ACS HC Buzau meet Maccabi Tel Aviv on Saturday and Sunday at 17:00 CET. This matchup promises many goals, as Buzau scored a combined 89 goals (46 and 43) in their second round win against RK Leotar. Buzau’s right wing Alexandru Mihai Tarita was top scorer for the Romanian side, scoring 17 goals, with left back Edin Klis contributing 14 goals.

Maccabi need defensive ideas to stop the flowing attack, but the Israeli club proved their offensive qualities in the first leg of the previous round, scoring 38 goals against Anorthosis Famagusta. Consistency over 120 minutes will be the key, as they only scored 22 in the second leg of round two.



Photos © HC Vojvodina, Dan Moldoveanu