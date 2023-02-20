Five knockout spots still open before one-to-last round

In group A, three teams have already booked their ticket for the Last 16, but the three others can still hope for a successful fate. Benfica may lead the pack, but they might still need to take a point against Kadetten, while Presov and Veszprém depend on results from other teams: they both need a win and must hope that Benfica do not.

The top two sides in group B clash with the first place on the line, but there are also crucial games for a Last 16 berth, with PAUC Handball hoping to break a four-game losing streak in a desperate challenge to progress in the competition.

Group C have all four Last 16 participants confirmed and only the final ranking is in question. While for Nexe, Sporting and Granollers everything is still open, Skjern will finish fourth for sure if they lose.

In group D, Bidasoa Irun and Eurofarm Pelister can both book their tickets for the Last16 – but from a different starting point: Irun only need a point against last-ranked HC Motor, while Pelister need to win at unbeaten group winners Füchse Berlin.

GROUP A

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

Tuesday 21 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Presov are currently fifth in the group with four points, while Göppingen are second with 12

the Slovakian side was the first one to beat Montpellier in the European League this season last week (35:27)

while Göppingen are already through to the Last 16, they can still hope to finish first in the group

Presov still have a chance after round 9 if they win on Tuesday while Veszprém also take the points and Benfica lose

last weekend, Göppingen were defeated in Hannover-Burgdorf in the Bundesliga (24:28), as were Presov in the Czech league, in Strakonice (28:30)

SL Benfica (POR) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

Tuesday 21 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

after eight rounds, Benfica are fourth in the group with six points while Kadetten are third, with 10

Schaffhausen have already booked their ticket for the Last 16 while Benfica could follow them if they win on Tuesday

Kadetten won the first confrontation between the two sides this season (26:25), thanks to a last-second goal by Odinn Thor Rikhardsson

Benfica’s best scorer, Petar Djordjic, has netted 50 times so far in the European League this season while Rikhardsson has scored 46 for Schaffhausen

last weekend, Benfica took the points in the Portuguese league against Santo Tirso (32:17), Kadetten beat Kreuzlingen (34:21) in the Swiss league

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Fejer B.A.L. Veszprém (HUN)

Tuesday 21 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Montpellier lead the group after eight rounds with 14 points, while Veszprém are last, with two

Montpellier are already through to the Last 16, but might have to wait until the last round and a final game against Göppingen to secure their first spot

Veszprém, on the other hand, will be out if they do not win in Montpellier

Montpellier only lost one European game this season, last week in Presov (25:34), while Veszprém only won one, against Presov in round 5 (30:28)

with 285 goals taken, Veszprém are the least efficient defence in the competition, while Montpellier are the second-best offence, with 271 goals scored

Montpellier remain leaders of the French league after their 26:25 win against Nîmes last weekend, Veszprém also took the points in the Hungarian league on Saturday, against Budakalasz (32:24)

GROUP B

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE)

Tuesday 21 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Flensburg will seal the first place in the group if they do not lose against Ystad, the only team they lost against in the first eight rounds

Ystad, who have a six-game unbeaten streak in the competition, are riding a three-game winning streak coming into the match against Flensburg

the two sides have excellent attacking prowess, with Flensburg scoring the third-largest number of goals in the competition so far, 271, while Ystad are down in seventh place, with 260 goals

Ystad goalkeeper Niklas Kraft has the largest number of saves in the group phase, 102, nine more than any other goalkeeper

Franz Semper and Lasse Møller will be back after injuries, but the MVP of the EHF EURO2022, Jim Gottfridsson, is still out for Flensburg, missing the chance to face his former team

TM Benidorm (ESP) vs FTC (HUN)

Tuesday 21 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

the third loss in a row for Benidorm would see the Spanish side out of contention for a Last 16 place, as they have won only twice in eight matches

seen as an outsider after the first batch of games, FTC stayed unbeaten for two games in a row and have a chance to progress to the next phase

Benidorm do not have a strong form on their home court, losing three games in a row before finally breaking their duck against PAUC Handball last December

Benidorm’s French centre back Jules Jose Lignieres is the top assists provider in the group phase, with 41, eight more than any other player in the competition

FTC, who conceded a competition-leading 34.75 goals per game, lost to Benidorm in the first match between the two sides, 32:33; a loss Tuesday would see their chances to progress dwindle

Valur (ISL) vs PAUC Handball (FRA)

Tuesday 21 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV