Group I
THW Kiel have qualified for the quarter-finals
SG Flensburg-Handewitt have qualified for the play-offs and secured second place in the group
Montpellier Handball have qualified for the play-offs and secured third place
IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun will be out of the competition
Group II
SAH – Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto have clinched at least a play-off berth
SAH-Aarhus qualify for the quarter-finals if they:
- win against Porto AND Elverum win AND Aarhus maintain a better goal difference than Elverum
- win against Porto AND Elverum lose or draw
- draw with Porto AND Elverum draw or lose
Elverum Håndball qualify for the quarter-finals if they:
- win against Granollers AND Aarhus win AND Elverum reach a better goal difference than Aarhus
- win against Granollers AND Aarhus and Porto draw
FC Porto qualify for the quarter-finals if they win against Aarhus
If SAH – Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto finish main round group II tied on seven points, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:
|
Team
|
Points
|
Goals
|
Goal difference
|
SAH - Aarhus
|
4
|
89:84
|
+5
|
Elverum Håndball
|
4
|
112:114
|
-2
|
FC Porto
|
2
|
86:89
|
-3
(statistics after round 3, SAH-Aarhus vs FC Porto to be played in round 4)
Fraikin BM. Granollers will be out of the competition