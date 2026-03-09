What EHF European League Men teams need to progress

What EHF European League Men teams need to progress

09 March 2026

Several teams have already booked their places in the EHF European League Men 2025/26 knockout stage ahead of the last main round games, but there are still a few tickets to be handed. All eyes will be on the upcoming battles, which will decide the final rankings for the groups — and who makes it to the quarter-finals and play-offs.

Find out what each team needs to do to progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

Group I

THW Kiel have qualified for the quarter-finals

SG Flensburg-Handewitt have qualified for the play-offs and secured second place in the group

Montpellier Handball have qualified for the play-offs and secured third place

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun will be out of the competition

 

Group II

SAH – Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto have clinched at least a play-off berth

SAH-Aarhus qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against Porto AND Elverum win AND Aarhus maintain a better goal difference than Elverum
  • win against Porto AND Elverum lose or draw
  • draw with Porto AND Elverum draw or lose

Elverum Håndball qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against Granollers AND Aarhus win AND Elverum reach a better goal difference than Aarhus
  • win against Granollers AND Aarhus and Porto draw

FC Porto qualify for the quarter-finals if they win against Aarhus

If SAH – Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto finish main round group II tied on seven points, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team

Points

Goals

Goal difference

SAH - Aarhus

4

89:84

+5

Elverum Håndball

4

112:114

-2

FC Porto

2

86:89

-3

(statistics after round 3, SAH-Aarhus vs FC Porto to be played in round 4)

Fraikin BM. Granollers will be out of the competition

Group III

HC Vardar 1961 qualify for the quarter-finals if they win or draw against Melsungen

MT Melsungen qualify for the quarter-finals if they win against Vardar

Sport Lisboa e Benfica qualify for the play-offs if they win or draw against Kristianstad

IFK Kristianstad qualify for the play-offs if they win against Benfica

 

Group IV

Recken – TSV Hannover-Burgdorf have qualified for the quarter-finals

RK Nexe qualify for the play-offs if they:

  • win or draw against Hannover
  • lose against Hannover AND Fredericia lose
  • lose against Hannover AND Kadetten lose AND Nexe maintain a better goal difference than Kadetten

Fredericia Håndboldklub qualify for the play-offs if they:

  • win against Kadetten
  • draw with Kadetten AND Nexe lose

Kadetten Schaffhausen qualify for the play-offs if they:

  • win or tie against Fredericia
  • lose against Fredericia AND Nexe lose AND Kadetten reach a better goal difference than Nexe

If RK Nexe, Fredericia HK and Kadetten Schaffhausen finish main round group IV tied on five points, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team

Points

Goals

Goal difference

RK Nexe

4

127:121

+6

Kadetten Schaffhausen

4

93:91

+2

Fredericia Håndboldklub

2

90:98

-8

(statistics after round 3, Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Fredericia to be played in round 4)


Photos © FC Porto, Denis Dukovski

