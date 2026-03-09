Group I

THW Kiel have qualified for the quarter-finals

SG Flensburg-Handewitt have qualified for the play-offs and secured second place in the group

Montpellier Handball have qualified for the play-offs and secured third place

IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun will be out of the competition

Group II

SAH – Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto have clinched at least a play-off berth

SAH-Aarhus qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

win against Porto AND Elverum win AND Aarhus maintain a better goal difference than Elverum

win against Porto AND Elverum lose or draw

draw with Porto AND Elverum draw or lose

Elverum Håndball qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

win against Granollers AND Aarhus win AND Elverum reach a better goal difference than Aarhus

win against Granollers AND Aarhus and Porto draw

FC Porto qualify for the quarter-finals if they win against Aarhus

If SAH – Aarhus, Elverum Håndball and FC Porto finish main round group II tied on seven points, the ranking will be determined according to the below table, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team Points Goals Goal difference SAH - Aarhus 4 89:84 +5 Elverum Håndball 4 112:114 -2 FC Porto 2 86:89 -3

(statistics after round 3, SAH-Aarhus vs FC Porto to be played in round 4)

Fraikin BM. Granollers will be out of the competition