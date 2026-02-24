Kiel first to reach knockout phase; Aarhus win Nordic derby
THW Kiel are the first team in the EHF European League Men 2025/26 main round to have secured their place in the knockout phase. The German side maintained their unbeaten status in the competition on Tuesday night, beating IRUDEK Bidasoa Irun 37:32 to lock up a top-three position in group I with two matches to spare. Kiel are now guaranteed of at least a play-off spot, but can also earn direct entry into the quarter-finals if they end up winning their group.