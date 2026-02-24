Also in group I, two-time defending champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt bounced back from their opening-round loss against Kiel by beating Montpellier Handball 40:35 in a rematch of last season's final.

Another German team could have followed Kiel with an early ticket to the next phase, but MT Melsungen sufferered their first defeat of the competition, as 10 goals from Jaka Malus and nine from Vukašin Vorkapić helped HC Vardar 1961 claim an important 37:33 home win. For Melsungen, that missed many regulars due to injury or illness, even 12 goals from Reynir Þór Stefánsson were not enough to keep their clean sheet.

In one of the highlight matches of round 2, SAH - Aarhus defeated Elverum Håndball 32:25 in a Nordic derby that saw the Danish side go two points clear at the top of group II.

Another notable result was achieved by Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, who used a frenetic second half to down Kadetten Schaffhausen 36:24 in a duel between the two teams that shared the lead in group IV coming into the match.