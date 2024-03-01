Sweden want to book EHF EURO ticket; Ukraine aim for next step

20240301

More teams will likely be added to the line-up for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 when the qualifiers resume with group 4 this weekend, starting on Saturday when group 7 leaders Sweden can lock up their spot at the final tournament in Austria, Hungary, and Switzerland later this year.

The Highlight Match on Saturday features already qualified Denmark, as the 2022 runners-up host Poland in their last match of the three-team group 8.

Also, Ukraine can further close in on an EHF EURO berth from group 2 when they play Israel again after winning the reverse fixture by one goal, while Switzerland hope to turn the tables on fellow European championship co-hosts Hungary after their 12-goal defeat last Wednesday in the EHF EURO Cup.

GROUP 2

Ukraine vs Israel
Saturday 2 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after securing two wins in their first two matches, Ukraine are on the brink of their first appearance at the EHF EURO since 2014
  • Ukraine can secure their third win in four matches, more as they did in the last three editions of the EHF EURO Qualifiers combined, when they only secured two wins
  • in the first match between these two sides, Ukraine sealed a 28:27 win, their third in history, retaining a 100 per cent winning percentage against their opponents
  • Israel have won only four of their 18 matches in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and are on a four match losing streak
  • despite scoring only 49 goals so far in two matches, Israel have a strong shooting efficiency, 66.2 per cent, on par with the Netherlands and Spain and bigger than Czechia

GROUP 7

Sweden vs Iceland
Saturday 2 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sweden will secure the tickets to the EHF EURO 2024 with a win over Iceland, after their 37:24 win last Wednesday
  • Sweden have the third best attack in the competition so far, scoring over 30 goals in each match, for a 113-goal tally, 27 less than leaders France
  • the hosts can tie their best-ever winning run in the EHF EURO Qualifiers with a win here, as they are now on a six-match winning streak
  • Sweden have won all their five matches played against Iceland, by an average margin of 12 goals per match
  • Iceland have the fifth largest number of saves by their goalkeepers in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, having stopped 41 shots for a 35.6 per cent saving efficiency

Iceland are a team that has improved a lot in recent years. I think we will see them in championships in the future. Now that Anna Lagerquist is injured, I will have more responsibility in defensc, which I feel confident with.
Linn Blohm
Line player, Sweden

GROUP 8

Highlight Match: Denmark vs Poland
Saturday 2 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with three wins in as many matches, Denmark will end their participation in the EHF EURO 2024 in the three-team Group 8 with a match against Poland
  • the Scandinavian side was the first team to secure a place at the EHF EURO 2024, with a 26:22 win in the first match against Poland, on Wednesday
  • Denmark have the fourth best attack in the EHF EURO Qualifiers so far, having scored 110 goals, 30 less than France and only six than second-placed Spain
  • Denmark’s goalkeeper Anna Opstrup Kristensen has saved 33 shots, for a 47.8 per cent efficiency, the best in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers for goalkeepers which stopped at least 10 shots
  • Poland have lost the last 11 matches against Denmark, with their last win coming in 1990

EHF EURO Cup

Switzerland vs Hungary
Saturday 2 March, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Switzerland have lost their last two matches against Norway and Hungary, but will be aiming to bounce back on their home court in Gümligen
  • Switzerland’s Tabea Schmid (17 goals) and Mia Emmenegger (16 goals) are on the second and fourth place in the top goal scorer list respectively for the EHF EURO Cup 2024
  • only Austria (110 goals) have conceded more goals than Switzerland (109 goals) so far in the first three matches
  • on Wednesday, Hungary took a clear 38:26 win against Switzerland in Tatabánya, as they aim to face a do-or-die match for the trophy against Norway in April
  • backs Csenge Kuczora (15 goals) and Katrin Klujber (14 goals) are Hungary’s top scorers

We had some problems in defence against Switzerland at the end of the first half on Wednesday. We would like to play even more balanced in Gümligen. Of course, our main goal is to get the two points again, since the EHF EURO Cup is a very good opportunity to prepare tot the EURO and other main matches.
Csenge Kuczora
Left back, Hungary

