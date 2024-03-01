Sweden want to book EHF EURO ticket; Ukraine aim for next step

The Highlight Match on Saturday features already qualified Denmark, as the 2022 runners-up host Poland in their last match of the three-team group 8.

Also, Ukraine can further close in on an EHF EURO berth from group 2 when they play Israel again after winning the reverse fixture by one goal, while Switzerland hope to turn the tables on fellow European championship co-hosts Hungary after their 12-goal defeat last Wednesday in the EHF EURO Cup.

GROUP 2

Ukraine vs Israel

Saturday 2 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

after securing two wins in their first two matches, Ukraine are on the brink of their first appearance at the EHF EURO since 2014

Ukraine can secure their third win in four matches, more as they did in the last three editions of the EHF EURO Qualifiers combined, when they only secured two wins

in the first match between these two sides, Ukraine sealed a 28:27 win, their third in history, retaining a 100 per cent winning percentage against their opponents

Israel have won only four of their 18 matches in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and are on a four match losing streak

despite scoring only 49 goals so far in two matches, Israel have a strong shooting efficiency, 66.2 per cent, on par with the Netherlands and Spain and bigger than Czechia

GROUP 7

Sweden vs Iceland

Saturday 2 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV