Sweden want to book EHF EURO ticket; Ukraine aim for next step

The Highlight Match on Saturday features already qualified Denmark, as the 2022 runners-up host Poland in their last match of the three-team group 8.
Also, Ukraine can further close in on an EHF EURO berth from group 2 when they play Israel again after winning the reverse fixture by one goal, while Switzerland hope to turn the tables on fellow European championship co-hosts Hungary after their 12-goal defeat last Wednesday in the EHF EURO Cup.
GROUP 2
Ukraine vs Israel
Saturday 2 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- after securing two wins in their first two matches, Ukraine are on the brink of their first appearance at the EHF EURO since 2014
- Ukraine can secure their third win in four matches, more as they did in the last three editions of the EHF EURO Qualifiers combined, when they only secured two wins
- in the first match between these two sides, Ukraine sealed a 28:27 win, their third in history, retaining a 100 per cent winning percentage against their opponents
- Israel have won only four of their 18 matches in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and are on a four match losing streak
- despite scoring only 49 goals so far in two matches, Israel have a strong shooting efficiency, 66.2 per cent, on par with the Netherlands and Spain and bigger than Czechia
GROUP 7
Sweden vs Iceland
Saturday 2 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Sweden will secure the tickets to the EHF EURO 2024 with a win over Iceland, after their 37:24 win last Wednesday
- Sweden have the third best attack in the competition so far, scoring over 30 goals in each match, for a 113-goal tally, 27 less than leaders France
- the hosts can tie their best-ever winning run in the EHF EURO Qualifiers with a win here, as they are now on a six-match winning streak
- Sweden have won all their five matches played against Iceland, by an average margin of 12 goals per match
- Iceland have the fifth largest number of saves by their goalkeepers in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, having stopped 41 shots for a 35.6 per cent saving efficiency