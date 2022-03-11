Six talking points from the European League Men group phase
The EHF European League Men is entering the exciting knockout stage. Before the competition resumes on 29 March with another set of top-class matches in the second-tier competition, it’s time to look back at the group phase.
After 118 matches played, the top teams have progressed to the last 16. We have seen easy wins, nail-biting finishes, last-minute decisions and dramatic draws, all in the race to the EHF Finals Men 2022.
Can anyone stop Magdeburg?
The reigning champions have continued their almost perfect streak in the EHF European League Men. After last season’s trophy following only one match lost in the entire European League season, the German powerhouse stepped up even more, finishing the group phase unbeaten – only dropping a point at La Rioja.
Currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, Magdeburg have celebrated 34 times in 36 matches in 2021/22. Their only defeat this season came against Flensburg in December 2021, when they lost 27:30 in the Bundesliga. Adding the Super Globe trophy to calculations, Bennet Wiegert’s team seems to be unstoppable and on a good path to raise the European trophy again.
With key contributors like Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Kay Smits, Michael Damgaard, Phillip Weber and Daniel Pettersson among others, plus Jannick Green and Mike Jensen between the posts, Magdeburg are a tough challenge for all opponents.
Race for top scorer
Experienced Egyptian international Mohamed Sanad is the top scorer of the EHF European League Men, with 78 goals scored in group phase thanks to his precise shooting from the wing and on fast breaks. In 10 matches played, the USAM Nimes Gard right wing recorded a 75 per cent efficiency and celebrated one two-figure outing with 15 goals scored against Tatabanya.
Lemgo’s Bjarki Már Elísson sits in second place, four goals behind Sanad, and Nexe’s Halil Jaganjac is next with 68. The race for the top scorer crown will continue as the top three individuals are set to show their magic on court in the knockout stage.
11 nations represented in Last 16 stage
We saw 24 teams embark on their European journey in October 2021, with 16 nations represented in total. France led the group phase participations with four representatives, followed by three German teams.
The ratio remains almost the same for the last 16 clashes. All three German teams made it while France count the same number, giving these countries the highest chance of raising the trophy.
Lisbon can proudly say that their city has two sides among the best, as Sporting and Benfica both progressed, while neighbouring Spain have only Bidasoa Irun. Scandinavian handball has not been left behind, as GOG and Sävehof played top-notch games, finishing first and second in their respective groups.
All in all, 11 nations are still in the quest for the EHF Finals Men.
Offence and defence
6,956 times we have seen goal net shaking, leaving the shot stoppers unsatisfied and their opponents happy. That makes for an average of 58.94 goals per game.
Even though they are unbeaten, Magdeburg are not among top three teams in scoring after the group phase. GOG are the team with most dominant offence, with a total of 340 goals scored, making an average of 34 per game.
Next are GOG’s group opponents, Benfica, who netted 336 times. Their latest mutual match ended 39:38 in GOG favour, so it is no surprise they are the leaders in this statistic. Lemgo are third with 319 and, with two less, Magdeburg are fourth-ranked.
Orlen Wisla Plock finished as group winners for the second year in a row and have the best goal difference after 10 rounds. With 311 goals netted and only 258 conceded, they have proven their last year’s group result was not something unusual. Magdeburg came in second with +50 goal difference.
The most successful defence comes from North Macedonia. Eurofarm Pelister’s goalkeepers saw only 248 goals pass them, for an average of 24.8 conceded per game. Wisla Plock are second-ranked with an average of 25.8 per game and Touoluse are third with 26.5.
German domination
A knockout stage without German teams seems impossible, as clubs from Germany have dominated the second-tier competition for over a decade. Füchse Berlin, who won the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, lost to Magdeburg – EHF Cup winners in 1999, 2001, and 2007 – in the first EHF Finals in 2021.
After last year’s semi-final participation, Rhein-Neckar Löwen missed the group phase this season. Replacing them are TBV Lemgo. However, compared to last season, when three German clubs finished at the top of the group, only Magdeburg repeated that success in 2021/22.
Compared to the first season of the EHF European League Men, nine teams made their way back to the last 16: Orlen Wisla Plock, Füchse Berlin, USAM Nimes Gard, Kadetten Schaffhausen, GOG, Eurofarm Pelister, Sporting, Magdeburg and Nexe.
Lucky Gorenje and group D drama
Right before the last round of the group phase, groups A and B had only to decide their final rankings, with the top four teams already holding their tickets to the last 16.
Gorenje Velenje pulled off a surprise on group C, squeezing into the knockout stage in the last round despite relying on other results as well as their own. After a win over strong Sävehof, Velenje needed La Rioja to drop at least a point against ‘no win’ PAUC. Their wish came true and got the Slovenian team back on track for old glory.
Group D was a balanced group of six teams with no clear favourites. It was all to play for in the last round and it was a round to remember. Eurofarm Pelister overran European Cup 2020/21 winners AEK Athens, giving Sporting additional wind in the wings for a final win over top-ranked Nimes.