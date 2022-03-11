Six talking points from the European League Men group phase

The EHF European League Men is entering the exciting knockout stage. Before the competition resumes on 29 March with another set of top-class matches in the second-tier competition, it’s time to look back at the group phase.

After 118 matches played, the top teams have progressed to the last 16. We have seen easy wins, nail-biting finishes, last-minute decisions and dramatic draws, all in the race to the EHF Finals Men 2022.

Can anyone stop Magdeburg?

The reigning champions have continued their almost perfect streak in the EHF European League Men. After last season’s trophy following only one match lost in the entire European League season, the German powerhouse stepped up even more, finishing the group phase unbeaten – only dropping a point at La Rioja.

Currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, Magdeburg have celebrated 34 times in 36 matches in 2021/22. Their only defeat this season came against Flensburg in December 2021, when they lost 27:30 in the Bundesliga. Adding the Super Globe trophy to calculations, Bennet Wiegert’s team seems to be unstoppable and on a good path to raise the European trophy again.

With key contributors like Ómar Ingi Magnusson, Kay Smits, Michael Damgaard, Phillip Weber and Daniel Pettersson among others, plus Jannick Green and Mike Jensen between the posts, Magdeburg are a tough challenge for all opponents.