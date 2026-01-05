Five young players to watch at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026

Ian Barrufet — Spain
Left wing
Roughly one year after he debuted for the Spain A team, 21-year-old Ian Barrufet is ready for his second major tournament and first EHF EURO. Developed at Barça, the high-scoring wing, whose loan period to Melsungen for 2024/25 ended up marking a breakout season, Barrufet enters the EHF EURO 2026 just shy of 20 caps for Spain.
In 2025/26, Barrufet is back with Barça and enjoying his first season as a core player for the side. That comes after he was the top scorer of the EHF European League 2024/25, with 90 goals, as Melsungen finished fourth in the competition. His performance was enough to earn him the Rookie of the Season nod at the EHF Excellence Awards 2024/25.
Barrufet was part of an exceptional Spain YAC generation, winning three titles in a row: the M18 EHF EURO 2022, 2023 Youth World Championship and M20 EHF EURO 2024.
Like three of the others on this list — Costa, Roganovic and Grgic — Barrufet is the son of a former handball player. But Barrufet is carving an entirely new reputation for the name, playing a very different position than his father, who is known as one of the best goalkeepers ever in the game.