Victories required to carry teams to main round berths

With Hungary set to finish on top in group A, North Macedonia, Türkiye and Sweden are left to battle it out for the second spot, with the latter having the biggest chance at the moment with one point more on their account than the former.

In group C, it is all eyes on Poland versus Spain, as the two will play to join France in the main round. Portugal, playing their second EHF EURO and first since 2008, will end their campaign against current world champions France in what will be the last game for the group in Basel.

While defending champions Norway are already confirmed winners in group E and will carry two points to the main round, Austria and Slovenia battle for the second ticket to Vienna in a direct duel on the final match day in Innsbruck.

GROUP A

North Macedonia vs Hungary

Monday 2 December, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the co-hosts are through to the main round as the winners of group A after securing a dominant 32:25 win against Sweden

Katrin Klujber scored eight goals against Sweden to move into fourth place in Hungary's all-time top goal scorers' list at EHF EURO, ahead of Anikó Kovacsics, with 82 goals

the Macedonians and the Hungarians last met in a friendly match back in 2012 with Hungary winning 33:28

the Lionesses still have a slim chance of making the main round, but need to beat Hungary to have any hope of progressing while also hoping for Türkiye to defeat Sweden

Kristijan Grchevski’s squad made 12 technical errors in the match against Türkiye and his players need to improve, both in defence and attack

Türkiye vs Sweden

Monday 2 December, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV