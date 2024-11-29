The favourites Sweden and Hungary meet in group A, while in the second time slot North Macedonia and debutants Türkiye will face off hunting for their first points of the tournament.
In group C, Poland and Portugal will open the day, both on the hunt for their first points at the EHF EURO 2024. France and Spain, who were the winners of the round 1 matches, will meet in what could be a crucial game regarding first spot in the group.
In group E, the two victors of round 1, hosts Austria and defending champions Norway, meet in Innsbruck. The loser of the second match between Slovenia and Slovakia will be out of the race for the main round in Vienna.
GROUP A
Sweden vs Hungary
Saturday 30 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Sweden secured a dominant 28:18 win against the Macedonians in the opening match, almost recording their biggest ever win at an EHF EURO
- the teams have already met twice in 2024, with one win apiece
- Sweden eliminated Hungary in the quarter-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in an extremely tight match that went to overtime, and the co-hosts are sharping themselves for revenge on home soil
- Hungary started the EHF EURO 2024 with a 30:24 win against debutants Türkiye in their opening match
- the winner of the match may end up bringing a couple of points to the main round, if both teams go through, which adds extra significance
North Macedonia vs Türkiye
Saturday 30 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- the main aim for both teams at the EHF EURO 2024 is winning this match and gaining points
- Kristijan Grchevski’s squad are aiming to finally break North Macedonia's European championships losing streak dating back to the EHF EURO 2008, when the Lionesses last recorded a win
- the Macedonians and the Turks met three times over the past few years with Türkiye taking a couple of wins in friendly matches and one at the Mediterranean Games in 2022
- both teams lost all of their friendly matches prior to the EHF EURO 2024
- Türkiye would write a new chapter in the national team's history books if they can win this game, as it would be their maiden victory at a major tournament
- both sides had positive periods in their opening matches, but could not keep up with their opponents' level throughout the match and lost: North Macedonia 18:28 to Sweden, Türkiye 24:30 to Hungary