The favourites Sweden and Hungary meet in group A, while in the second time slot North Macedonia and debutants Türkiye will face off hunting for their first points of the tournament.

In group C, Poland and Portugal will open the day, both on the hunt for their first points at the EHF EURO 2024. France and Spain, who were the winners of the round 1 matches, will meet in what could be a crucial game regarding first spot in the group.

In group E, the two victors of round 1, hosts Austria and defending champions Norway, meet in Innsbruck. The loser of the second match between Slovenia and Slovakia will be out of the race for the main round in Vienna.

GROUP A

Sweden vs Hungary

Saturday 30 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV



Sweden secured a dominant 28:18 win against the Macedonians in the opening match, almost recording their biggest ever win at an EHF EURO

the teams have already met twice in 2024, with one win apiece

Sweden eliminated Hungary in the quarter-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in an extremely tight match that went to overtime, and the co-hosts are sharping themselves for revenge on home soil

Hungary started the EHF EURO 2024 with a 30:24 win against debutants Türkiye in their opening match

the winner of the match may end up bringing a couple of points to the main round, if both teams go through, which adds extra significance

North Macedonia vs Türkiye

Saturday 30 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

