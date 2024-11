12:40

And here are the top five goals of the day - join the conversation on social media if you agree with the top pick!

12:25

What a night it was for goalkeepers yesterday. Czechia's Sabrina Novotná racked up an incredible 20 saves, while Denmark's Anna Kristensen stopped 19 shots. They both feature in the top five saves of the night.



12:00

We're into round 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 already, and today's games start a little earlier - Poland vs Portugal in Basel throws off at 15:30 CET. That means you can settle in for hours of great handball action all afternoon and into the evening!

Here's today's preview to get things rolling.