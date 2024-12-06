DEBRECEN/VIENNA - Comments from Slovenia centre back Blazka Hauptman and right back Špela Bajc (both SLO); Germany centre back Annika Lott and left Xenia Smits (both GER); and Netherlands right wing Angela Malestein and left back Lois Abbingh (both NED) at media calls in Vienna on Friday.

SLOVENIA

Blazka Hauptman (SLO) – centre back

On defeat by the Netherlands on Thursday:

“It was a good game for us, we played good. In the second half we actually had a little bit chances to surprise the Netherlands, but their goalkeeper (Yara ten Holte) at the end was phenomenal, she saved a few important shots from our team. A little bit luck and these shots decided the game.”

On their performance:

“After the bad start of the game, we came back to the game.

“We didn’t give up. We fought until the end and we showed a good match for us.”

On the game against Switzerland:

“Switzerland is a young team like we are, but I think that with our powerful game, with our emotions and good atmosphere, we can play against them and we can win against them.”

Špela Bajc (SLO) – right back

On what to take forward after defeat by the Netherlands:

“We need to fight until the end, it’s not over until it’s actually over. We need to fight, we need to stand together.”

On the team’s development:

“The team grew a lot. We did a big job. We encourage each other, we had the European spirit.”

On the game against Switzerland:

“Switzerland is a fast team, a young team, it will be a great match I think. We need to do everything that we can, and we will see.”





GERMANY

Annika Lott (GER) – centre back

On the win against Switzerland:

‘’It was a nice team play and I was also happy that I could play a little bit. It was a good game and now for the next game, we don’t have any pressure. We go into every game to give our best and we’ll see what will come out in the end.’’

On being back in the team after illness:



‘’I'm feeling good now. I was a little bit sad or annoyed that I got a little bit of a headache after the first game, so I was not allowed to play the second game in the preliminary run. So I'm just happy now that I am back and I'm a part of the team, and that I could play against Switzerland.’’

On the game against Denmark:

‘’I also saw their match against Norway yesterday. It was a tough game. Denmark are one of the top nations and we have to give 100 per cent to win because they have good individual players, and they can also play good as a team. It will be tough.”

On what could be the key:

“It's always the best thing to have a strong defence and to make some easy and fast goals because with this, you always break the opponent. Later today we will have a video analysis and then we talk about our like tactics and what we need to be focused on.”

Xenia Smits (GER) – left back

On the win against Switzerland:

“It was important to us to arrive in the main round, and get some points, and have a good flow for the upcoming games.”

On the game against Denmark:

“The game against Norway was very tough for Denmark, and also the result was not that good so maybe they are a little tired. However, we know they are very quick to recover. It will be an exciting game to play.

“We have to run home very fast and take away their fast break. Therefore, we should not make easy mistakes because then they punish them immediately. We also have to put a big and compact, strong defence. They are very strong in one-against-one, that's what we know, and we have to be physically, really awake to avoid them running just through us.”





NETHERLANDS

Angela Malestein (NED) – right wing

On the game against Norway:

“It's a good thing that we played two games now recently against them in Golden League. And we didn't play that well, only one really good half. Maybe we can do it better this time. Maybe it will be third time lucky for us, but we are aware it will be a really hard task for us.”

On the key players:

“They also have good goalkeepers, but I hope we can expect both defences to be good and our goalkeepers also. I think it will be interesting to play that game.”

Lois Abbingh (NED) – left back

On the game against Norway:

“I feel like they are at least one step ahead of us if you compare the squad and everything, but on the other hand it is also handball, and you know that if it's 60 minutes and if you fight and if you have a good day, that everything can happen.

“It's also better for us if we just try to see this game as OK, we go with the same fighting spirit and we will see what the result will be in the end. And we do not have so much pressure.”