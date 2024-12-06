Romania and Poland are the only teams without points in the group I standings and they have to overcome strong opponents in their next matches. So far, Romania have proved that they can fight with the best, and Florentin Pera’s squad will have to do the same against Sweden.
Later on, France and Montenegro meet in a reenactment of the previous EHF EURO edition, when each side took a win. The night in Debrecen will close with Hungary in the spotlight, as the co-hosts aim for another win in front of their fans, this time against Poland.
GROUP I
Sweden vs Romania
Friday 6 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Sweden have already picked up their first points in the main round, following a 33:25 victory over Poland in the opening match
- on Thursday night, Romania put up a great fight against France, managing to stay close to the reigning world champions for most of the game; however, Florentin Pera’s squad lost control near the end and suffered a five-goal defeat (25:30)
- Natalie Hagman found the net nine times against Poland, making her the current joint top scorer of the competition with 31 goals, alongside Tjaša Stanko; goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen also added her name to the scoresheet with three goals
- Bianca Bazaliu is the offensive driving force for Romania, as the left back hit the 20-goal mark in the standings after netting six times in the French goal
- Sweden’s best performance at the EHF EURO was in 2010, when they finished as runners-up; after clinching fourth place in 2018, Romania ranked out of the top 10 at the last two editions of the tournament
- in three previous EHF EURO meetings, Sweden won one game - the 2010 semi-final, 25:23 - while Romania won two preliminary round matches in 2002 and 2004