Romania and Poland are the only teams without points in the group I standings and they have to overcome strong opponents in their next matches. So far, Romania have proved that they can fight with the best, and Florentin Pera’s squad will have to do the same against Sweden.

Later on, France and Montenegro meet in a reenactment of the previous EHF EURO edition, when each side took a win. The night in Debrecen will close with Hungary in the spotlight, as the co-hosts aim for another win in front of their fans, this time against Poland.

GROUP I

Sweden vs Romania

Friday 6 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

