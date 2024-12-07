DEBRECEN/VIENNA - Comments from Sweden assistant coach Johanna Wiberg and left back Jamina Roberts (both SWE), France head coach Sebastien Gardillou and centre back Tamara Horacek (both FRA), Hungary head coach Vlagyimir Golovin and left wing Nadine Szollosi-Schatzl (both HUN), and Romania head coach Florentin Pera and goalkeeper Raluca Kelemen (both ROU) at media calls in Debrecen.

SWEDEN

Johanna Wiberg (SWE) – assistant coach

On the defeat to Romania:

"I think we did OK in defence yesterday, but we had issues in attack and we had problems with the Romanian goalkeepers."

On whether they are aiming for revenge after losing to France at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games:

"We hope so. We know we're going to play against France. They are really good as a team and they have good players in every position. They are very good in defence and have very fast players in the attack.

“But we have played against each other at the Paris 2024 Olympics and we're going to see a lot of attacks from that team that game and look at what we have done good and what we can do better."

Jamina Roberts (SWE) – left back

On how she as a captain lifts her teammates up after a disappointing defeat:

"I'm doing my best as a person and as experienced player, but it's a hard situation for all of us. We are trying together to lift this ship and hoping for a better Sweden tomorrow."

On the match against France:

"We still have a chance to get through to the semi-finals and we will do everything to win that game no matter who's the opponent. France is a good team, but we are not here for revenge against them, we are here go to the semi-finals."

On losing to Romania:

"We made it very difficult for ourselves and we made a lot of technical faults. We are not used to do them and it was not because Romania maybe did something different from what we expected, but that we did some strange stuff."





FRANCE

Sebastien Gardillou (FRA) – head coach

On their winning streak:

“We are in a good mood. I hope it can be the same for the next game because the players are perfectly involved in our strategy. We talk more and it’s a good way for me to understand what they feel.

“The next team is Sweden and for me it’s very important to follow them, to give my competence to the players. But I can’t play, this is the first thing, and it’s better when everything comes from them, to be sure and understand how to play together.”

On the match against Sweden:

“The only thing I have in my mind is the semi-final in France (at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games), it was so tough. Obviously, it is always tough against Scandinavian teams and particularly Sweden, because they know us better.

“It’s a strong team, a smart team, good coach, good players who can shoot from far, good line player, good wing. It will be hard, this is my opinion. We need to play with our hearts and our minds smarter than in our first game against Romania.

“Yesterday (against Poland) was good, because we were better for the last pass and we found some solutions. We were strong in defence, we need to be better to beat Sweden, because I think they are more powerful than us and the key point is to be together the whole time and be strong.”

On their title chances:

“I would like to be able to take it game by game and I think it’s 50-50, it is not important for me to be confident about this. We talk together about what could be the most important thing to do to beat the opponent.

“First, I choose 16 players, I have 20, and I organise my strategy around what the key point of the opponent team is and what tools I have. You will play because I think you can help us and do this or that. I organise my team around one strategy, depending on what I want to do. The other players cheer for us with their hearts. I just want to organise the players with the purpose to beat every opponent and I would like to be smart against Sweden.”

Tamara Horacek (FRA) – centre back

On their winning streak:

“We started really well in the first game, and after that we had some ups and downs, but all games helped us to step up more in different ways, because every game was different. We stayed calm even if it was hard, as a team, and this helped us until now.”

On the match against Sweden:

“We will do everything to win this game because it’s really important. We are sure to go to the semi-finals after this game and I know it will be hard. We know that the last match against Sweden was really hard, so we need to improve and to be better as a team.”

On their title chances:

“I don’t think about this, I take it game by game. It’s probably better to go step by step because when you plan something and it’s not like that, you are disappointed. Of course, I will be disappointed if we don’t reach the semi-finals, but to be honest we need to play much better in attack.”





HUNGARY

Vlagyimir Golovin (HUN) – head coach

On the match against Romania:

"The performance of Romania so far in this tournament didn't surprise us as we played against them one and a half month ago (in a friendly), but maybe the result against Sweden was a bit of surprise, but their goalkeepers were amazing yesterday, so maybe that was the main reason why they got that victory. And of course we are preparing against them."

On the pressure of needing a win:

"It will be an important game for us, but we will try to approach that match as we approach every other match at this tournament. We are preparing and we try not to get immersive thoughts and the players also are preparing the same way. We don't want to give such a high importance to that game as we don't want that in our minds."

Nadine Szollosi-Schatzl (HUN) – left wing

On their unbeaten streak at the Women's EHF EURO 2024:

"We are really happy. It was a long time ago that we started like this. So, I'm really proud of the team and I hope we can keep these performances going."

On the match against Romania:

"I think it will be a tough game against Romania and the next step is France. We will start to prepare today, but I hope our fans can support us still and can help us because they are a really good team."

On their medal chances:

"Maybe it's a bit early to speak about that. We try to go step by step, but still, we try to keep our dreams alive. So, the next step is the game against Romania, then France, and then we can speak about the other things and I hope we will be able to speak about these things."





ROMANIA

Florentin Pera (ROU) – head coach

On the strengths that helped the team so far:

“Team unity was one of our strengths. Since we rebuilt this team, we have tried to have a tight group and a good atmosphere for performance. I have tried to tell the girls that only together we can succeed.

“I think that the team’s attitude was a good one, they were determined and had the will to win. I gave confidence to the young girls, as you know we have no less than seven debutants at the EHF EURO, there are 10 new players compared to the world championship. It wasn’t easy, but we have worked very hard, we believed in our chances.

“I also think that one of our strengths was that we didn’t give up fighting, no matter the opponents and the score. This helped us turn the result of some matches, fight until the last minute. The energy of the team was good, I am satisfied with all that we have accomplished so far.

“We are still at the beginning of the journey to the (Los Angeles 2028) Olympic Games and our main objective is to have a competitive team to represent us at the European and world championships successfully. And, of course, the main objective is the qualification for the Olympic Games in 2028. All that we have accomplished until now proves that we are on the right path.”

On the match against Hungary:

“We expect a very difficult match against the co-hosts, Hungary, a team that will have lots of fans in the stands. Even though Hungary enter the match as favourites and we are the underdogs, this only motivates us to perform better.

“I believe in the team’s potential and their will to improve. Even though we have reached our objective, we don’t want to stop here and want to accomplish even more. Of course we will go into the match against Hungary to achieve exactly the same as in the game against Sweden.

“As you saw, even though we met the world champions, we didn’t give up fighting against France. We will go into the game with respect for the opponents and the will to achieve the maximum from the game. We know that a positive result will give us hopes even for a semi-final ticket. We need to give everything and I know that if the team will fight with the same attitude and drive, no matter the result, our fans will appreciate this.”

Raluca Kelemen (ROU) – goalkeeper

On her performance on her debut:

“I feel good and I am happy that I could help the national team. Reaching such a high level and having good performances makes us proud.”

On the team’s strengths in the tournament:

“First of all, the unity of the team. This made a difference last night (against Sweden) and in the other matches. Secondly, I think that the emotion in our play, the courage and the strength we give one another.”

On how they will prepare for the match against Hungary:

“Just like we did before, we took every match step-by-step, we didn’t think about the future. We will give everything on the court like every time.”