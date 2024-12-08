Norway come into the round as the sole group leaders on six points, while both Denmark and the Netherlands have four points, Germany and Slovenia have two, and Switzerland rank sixth after being defeated in both main round games so far.
Switzerland will open the action against the Netherlands, after which Norway aim to extend their perfect record and book their semi-final berth when they meet Germany, and Denmark meet Slovenia to conclude the day.
GROUP II
Switzerland vs Netherlands
Monday 9 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
- Switzerland have yet to secure any points in the main round, after taking their first wins ever at a major championship in the opening phase of the EHF EURO 2024; so far they have faced Germany and Slovenia in this stage
- the Netherlands won their main round opener versus Slovenia then lost decisively against Norway in their second game in Vienna
- coming into round 3 with four points, the Netherlands are in the running to return to the semi-finals for the third time, after they took the silver medal in 2016 and bronze in 2018
- the Netherlands’ Yara ten Holte ranks among the top goalkeepers in the competition, with 49 saves at an average rate of 40.8 per cent
- this is the first official match between the sides since 1995, with the Netherlands having won two of the three previous games and Switzerland the victors in one