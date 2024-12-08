Norway come into the round as the sole group leaders on six points, while both Denmark and the Netherlands have four points, Germany and Slovenia have two, and Switzerland rank sixth after being defeated in both main round games so far.

Switzerland will open the action against the Netherlands, after which Norway aim to extend their perfect record and book their semi-final berth when they meet Germany, and Denmark meet Slovenia to conclude the day.

GROUP II

Switzerland vs Netherlands

Monday 9 December, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV