Flash quotes: Croatia media call

Szeged, 12 January – Quotes from Croatia coach Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) and right wing Ivan Cupic (CRO) at a media call on Wednesday.

Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) – coach

On the end of the preparation:

“It has been hard for everyone, getting ready in these conditions. It is good to finally be here, to be in Szeged and getting ready to play these games. ”

On the game against France :

“I don’t think the rivalry is as fierce as it was before. This will be a great game, against some of the best players in the world. But we showed in recent history that we could play level with them, and I’m looking forward to this game, so are the players.”

Ivan Cupic (CRO) - right wing

On the importance of the game against France :

“Starting a tournament with a win is always a big plus, it gets you going. Beating France for the first game would be a huge boost for us.”

On being outsiders in this first game :

“There are no outsiders and no favourites in these days. Sure, they are Olympic champions, they are really good players, but with the support of our fans, here in Szeged, I’m sure we have everything it takes to make a great game. We will be going for the win.”

On being the captain as replacement for Domagoj Duvnjak :

“I would rather not be captain and Domagoj Duvnjak being there, but it will be a great honour for me to lead the team in this first game. It will try to lead the way for my teammates. It does not change much for me, I will remain the same player.”