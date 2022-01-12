Flash quotes: Bosnia and Herzegovina media call

Bratislava, 12 January – Quotes from Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Ivica Obrvan, team captain and left back Mirsad Terzic and goalkeeper Benjamin Buric (all BIH) at a media call on Wednesday.

Ivica Obrvan (BIH) – coach

On their expectations for the opening match against Sweden:

"Our team has more experience and quality now, and it is very important to be part of the EHF EURO. Again, we face strong teams, but we are out to record our first ever victory at the European Championships."

On the Covid-19 situation for the Bosnian team:

"Four of our players were tested positive, they will miss the opener, fortunately all following tests were negative, and we can hope for some comebacks."

Mirsad Terzic (BIH) – left back and team captain

On the atmosphere in the team:

"As usual, the atmosphere is great when we meet for a major tournament. Unfortunately, we did not have the chance to play some friendly and test matches before the EHF EURO, but we came to Bratislava to show our quality and play three strong matches.

"Our players have many good things to present in attack and defence, and I mainly hope that the combination of goalkeepers and defence works well, this is crucial for us. Personally, I expect three good games by our side."

Benjamin Buric (BIH) – goalkeeper

On what is different to Bosnia's first EHF EURO in 2020:

"We have much more experience compared to 2020, we also have some young players integrated, but those experience players guide them."

On the hopes to get the first ever victory at an EHF EURO final tournament:

"We faced tough opponents two years ago – France, Portugal and Norway – in the preliminary round, now we have been drawn in another tough group too. Of course, it is our major goal to take this first-ever win, and I am sure we have the chance to do so against the Czech Republic. But we want to surprise Sweden and Spain, though both of them are the favourites against us."

On the strengths of his side:

"Our best part of the match definitely is the defence with players like my brother Senjamin, Vladimir Vranjes or Mirsad Terzic - and the cooperation of defence with goalkeepers. We have three good goalkeepers, and our defenders know how to help us."

On the fact that he knows many Swedish players from his club Flensburg and the Bundesliga:

"Of course, I talked a lot with my teammates and the good coach, and I could give them much advice – but we have to see after the match if it was useful. My Flensburg teammate Jim Gottfridsson is definitely the key player we need to stop, but many other Swedish players are good quality. But we have a plan, and maybe it works."