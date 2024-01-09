Flash quotes: group A media calls 9 January

DUSSELDORF - Comments from North Macedonia head coach Kiril Lazarov (MKD), Switzerland goalkeeper Nikola Portner (SUI), Switzerland centre back Andre Schmid (SUI), Germany left wing Lukas Mertens (GER), France head coach Guillaume Gille (FRA) and France right backs Valentin Porte (FRA) and Dika Mem (FRA) at media calls on Tuesday.

NORTH MACEDONIA

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) - head coach

On his team:

“We are going through a change of generation and we have a lot of new players with us this time. They need to learn what it is like to play at the highest level, even though some of them have been playing in the [EHF] Champions League for a few years. This is a chance for them to play such a competition, and we are already happy that we have qualified.”

On playing the opening game of the EHF EURO in the MERKUR-Spiel Arena:

“It is amazing, really. We know how things are run in Germany, we know that this country is the handball country in the world and to be part of history is amazing. It is good for us to play on such a big stage, even though we know we will be playing against France, one of the best teams in the world. We will try to show our best face, try to take as many points as we can.”

On his experience playing in big arenas:

“I remember the first time I played the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, it took me a while to get used to it. I was more comfortable the second time around. But we won’t have that chance tomorrow, we might never come back. It is a big stage, but also a one-time experience and we tried to prepare mentally our players, at least the best that we could do.”

On how he sees North Macedonia compared to their opponents:

“We are definitely the underdogs. France are the best team in the world with Denmark, as I said, Germany at home is always tough to beat and Switzerland have a lot of players playing in the Bundesliga, that shows their quality. It’s going to be very difficult for us, but in the meantime, we will try to beat anyone that does not take us seriously.”

SWITZERLAND

Nikola Portner (SUI) - goalkeeper

On playing the opening day of the EHF EURO in a stadium:

“It is impressive when it’s empty already, but I know it’s going to be a completely different deal when we play in front of spectators. We saw the pictures before coming and it looked huge, but it is eve, bigger when you are there in person.”

On being part of the record-breaking game:

“This is something I will tell my grand-kids. Records are meant to be broken, so this won’t probably last forever, but it will be nice to know that you’ve been part of such an event. It feels like an arena though, it is not windy, it is warm in there, the conditions are perfect. It really feels like a privilege to be here.”

On the key to beating Germany on Wednesday:

“It is to remain in the game as much as possible. If we can make them think that we can beat them, they will feel more pressure and their hands might start to shake. We have some experience in the team, they are relatively young so that might play in our favour.”

On Switzerland being the underdogs against Germany:

“They have the pressure to deliver, for sure, but they have the pressure for the whole competition. We have seven or eight players playing in the Bundesliga, we have a lot of quality, so if we see an opening, be sure that we will go for it.”

Andre Schmid (SUI) - centre back

On playing his last competition with the national team:

“I try not to think about it too much. I want to focus on the games, on the teams and not on my person. For sure, it’s something, but I’ll try to put the emotions aside during the whole EHF EURO.”

On needing to have the perfect game to beat Germany:

“For sure, we will have to play very well, but I like to think that Germany will have to play the perfect game to beat us too. Germany have a lot of great players, but we have some quality too, let’s not forget that. Be sure that if they miss some things, we’ll make the most of their mistakes.”

On playing in a stadium:

“It’s complete fun, Germany is a country where handball is one of the main sports, so I’m actually not surprised to see the stadium sold-out. It’s really cool to see that such a game is able to sell so many tickets.”

On the comparison between Wednesday’s game and the Tag Des Handballs in 2017:

“It’s true, I’ve played such an event before, and that was crazy. I don’t know how many players will have done both, but I feel like a happy few. Germany knows how to put up such an event and how to promote event. 2017 was great and I expect tomorrow to be as great, if even more so.”

GERMANY

Lukas Mertens (GER) - left wing

On playing in the MERKUR Spiel-Arena on Wednesday:

“I am really excited to be there, even though it looks like a normal arena when you are on the court. Of course, being part of such an event is huge for me and for us, as a team. For now, it is calm but I’m sure the place will be roaring tomorrow.”

On the help the fans could give to the German team:

“Of course it’s better to play in front of 50,000 of your fans than in front of 50,000 persons who want you to lose. It can only help us, especially if we have the momentum, we all know that the fans can make us 10 or 15 per cent stronger.”

On his feelings ahead of the game:

“All positive, really. It’s a great event for handball, a great event for us and we can only be happy to be part of it.”

On what could be the key in the game against Switzerland:

“I guess playing fast will be the key. We must defend well, have some saves from our goalkeepers and score easy goals. We have the ability to score fast, and put pressure on them. That’s the key.”

FRANCE

Guillaume Gille (FRA) - head coach

On the beginning of the tournament:

“Usually, we travel quite late after the preparation, this time we arrived early in the place where we will be playing our first game. The fact that we got to see the arena, that we have been there for a few days, it builds up the excitement. We want to start the EHF EURO well, but we can’t forget that we are going to play in a special context, in a stadium. There are a lot of things to be excited about.”

On playing in the MERKUR Spiel-Arena:

“The setting is just unique, we will have to prepare for it accordingly. A first game in a competition such as the EHF EURO is always something special, but playing in a stadium is making it even more special. Playing in this environment is something that is going to put our sport in a different universe, even if it’s maybe only for a few hours. Having 50,000 spectators watching games is crazy, if you think about it. It is really exciting, and judging by the looks on the players’ faces when they entered the arena for the training this morning, you can tell how special it will be.”

On how to adapt to playing in a stadium:

“That’s definitely a question that we had before arriving in Dusseldorf. But the organisation did things really well, it seems. It almost feels like an proper indoors arena, with seats behind the goals, for example. It is huge, very high under the roof, but when you are on the court, it doesn’t feel that way. It is quite easy to settle in. It is warm on the court, no wind, it almost feel like a gigantic arena more than a stadium.”

Valentin Porte (FRA) - right back

On playing against North Macedonia:

“We have not played against them for a long time, but they are a new team, with a lot of new players, we don’t know much about the way they play. The first game in any competition is rarely the best game you will play in your career. It’s hard to move from the preparation to the competition, you still have shaky knees. We have a lot of experience of this, and we are ready for this test.”

On playing in a stadium:

“It was warmer than in Lille in 2017. It’s impressive, for football it’s already big, so imagine what it’s like for handball. I asked Nikola Karabatic if he had ever done something that big, but he hadn’t so that says it all. We’ll have to adapt but we trained there and it’s looking massive.”

On the motivation to win the EHF EURO:

“Our team is hungry and wants to win a lot of medals. No team has ever won the EURO and the Olympics in the same season, and we have this motivation. We are a little bit tired of not playing well at the EURO, it’s been 10 years since we won the competition, which is a long time for France.”

Dika Mem (FRA) - right back

On his feelings discovering the MERKUR Spiel-Arena:

“It’s the first time I will play in a stadium. It’s huge and frankly, as a player, I’m really excited. I can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like on Wednesday, even though we are not playing against the hosts of the tournament. Germany is really the country for handball and I am really excited about the whole EHF EURO.”

On the importance of training in such a new environment:

“It’s always important to go on the court the day before, just so you know what to expect. When there is some open space behind the benches or behind the goals, it takes a few minutes for your brain to adapt, so it’s important to train before.”