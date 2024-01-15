Flash quotes: group B, 15 January

MANNHEIM - Comments from Croatia head coach Goran Perkovac (CRO), right back Luka Lovre Klarica (CRO) and left wing Marin Jelinic (CRO) at media calls on Monday.

CROATIA

Goran Perkovac (CRO) - head coach

On the draw against Austria:

“The game against Austria was in complete contrast compared to the one against Spain. We started good, were leading 5:1 and 6:3 but we missed too many clear chances. Our problem was in defence, we weren't strong enough, on our left side we let Austria score too many goals. I had a feeling we weren't fluid enough like in the first game.”

On Croatia's progress to the main round:

“We still have everything in our hands, nothing changed. Our biggest loss now is Ivan Martinovic's injury. He has a shoulder injury and he will likely have to undergo surgery. He has additional medical checkups in Heidelberg. I am very sad for him, apart from his importance on the court he is also a great person. Still, I believe in these players, we have a fighting spirit and we have two young players [Luka Lovre Klarica and Mateo Maras] in the same position and they have my trust.”

On their next opponents, Romania:

“We should not underestimate Romania. They have an aggressive defence with good transition. Even though they lost both games so far, we need to be careful but we should not fear. We know we are better and I know my players will be up for the task.”

Luka Lovre Klarica (CRO) - right back

On taking an important role after Ivan Martinovic's injury:

“Playing for the Croatia national team is a huge responsibility. You are not playing only for yourself but also for the whole country. I have to play at a high level and try to replace Ivan Martinovic as best as I can. I am very sad he got injured and for me, it is not nice to get this chance in a way like this.”

On the atmosphere in the team:

“We should maintain the atmosphere. We dropped a point and we are aware we were not on the level we are used to. We still have everything in place, most likely we will be in the main round and we will enter the game against Romania fully focused.”

Marin Jelinic (CRO) - left wing

On the game against Austria:

“We were preparing for a tough game after an emotional win against Spain. Due to Austria's aggressive defence and their seven-against-six play we had some problems. We played good in the first half but in the second half we made too many mistakes.”

On their next opponents, Romania:

“Romania are a very good team even though their first two results do not show enough. They have an amazing Spanish coach, Xavi Pascual, and a good back court line while playing a well-known Spanish defence. We have enough time to prepare and for us, it is crucial to have our strong and compact defence to help our goalkeepers.”

On Croatian play:

“The game against Austria showed us we need to enter every game fully concentrated and we hope our drop in focus will not happen again.”