EHF EURO
Košice, 12 January - Quotes from Lithuania coach Mindaugas Andriuska (LTU) and centre back Aidenas Malasinkas (LTU) at a media call on Wednesday.
Mindaugas Andriuska (LTU) - coach
On his team never winning against Russia:
"It is a first time for everything, right? We will be going for the win on Thursday."
On being at the EHF EURO 2022:
"A great feeling, I am really happy that we are here, despite all the issues that are plaguing the teams now. I am proud of my players."
Aidenas Malasinkas (LTU) - centre back
On Lithuania coming back to the EHF EURO after 24 years:
"It is a great feeling to be here and we will go and try to win our games in the group phase. We are starting against Russia, who will also be aiming to win, therefore I think a very good game expects us."
On his form in the EHF Champions League Men, and being the most experienced player for Lithuania:
"Handball is a team sport and, to be honest, I think we have a pretty good team. Maybe I will get more attention from the opponents, which means my teammates can thrive and score more goals, but who knows? I really am proud of the team we have here, believe me when I say there are some good players. Therefore, I will not be getting the attention all on myself."