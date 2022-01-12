On his form in the EHF Champions League Men, and being the most experienced player for Lithuania:

"Handball is a team sport and, to be honest, I think we have a pretty good team. Maybe I will get more attention from the opponents, which means my teammates can thrive and score more goals, but who knows? I really am proud of the team we have here, believe me when I say there are some good players. Therefore, I will not be getting the attention all on myself."