Lazarov and Mirkulovski: old dogs, new tricks

North Macedonia is a handball-mad nation, with expectations heavy on its players’ shoulders at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 to match their all-time best performance of fifth, in 2012.

The Macedonians come to Debrecen with a mixed team of experienced stalwarts and talented youngsters, mostly playing for domestic clubs. But they are led by two names that became almost a synonym for handball in the country – Kiril Lazarov and Filip Mirkulovski.

Lazarov and Mirkulovski will take on an unprecedented dual role at the tournament. Legendary right back Lazarov took over as the Macedonian head coach in early 2020. The great centre back Mirkulovski returned to the national team after a two-year break, and will assist Lazarov as a coach.

There has been plenty of speculation about how the two will manage their responsibilities.

“We have a generational change in our team and we agreed that me taking over is the best solution for all of us. In that moment that was the best thing for us. And it turned out great. We are working well for the last eight months. Beside Mirkulovski, we also have other former national team players who are helping us in every step of the way,” says Lazarov.

Mirkulovski is already experienced in this dual role as he also acts as both player and assistant coach for his club Wetzlar.

“I have an easier job in this situation as the head coach has much more responsibility,” Mirkulovski says, smiling. “The two of us are satisfied with the role and how everything is going on. We know all the players very well, and that makes it a lot easier for both of us.”

Dual role as a base for the future

At the age of 41, Lazarov still plays at the top level. His strong shots and knowledge of the game can be seen in every Nantes match.

He holds the record as the second-best scorer at a single EHF EURO (61 goals in 2012), is the all-time top scorer at the World Championship (92 goals in 2009), and has played more than 180 matches for his country. Having him both as a coach and a colleague on the court means a lot to everyone in the team.

“I think it’s a big advantage for all young players here that they can train and prepare for big competitions like the EHF EURO. That is a good base for them and their future career, both in clubs and in the national team,” says Lazarov.

“I enjoy showing them some tricks, point to some details they might not pay attention to. We have gathered a lot of experience during our careers and it’s a great thing that we can pass that on,” he adds.

Mirkulovski, who is heading into his sixth EHF EURO, agrees with Lazarov and points out that after playing together for over a decade they still have a lot to give to the team.

“We have rich careers behind us, and we still play at great clubs. Those young players can learn a lot from us on the court and I think it’s good for all of us,” he says.

“I have talked a lot with Mirkulovski on how they work in the club, how he does this role in Wetzlar too. We tried to take best things from both my and his handball world, combine them in one and we are giving our best to transfer everything to our country, to our national team,” he says.