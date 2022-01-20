Flash quotes: match day 7

GROUP I

Montenegro vs Croatia

Budapest, 20 January – Quotes from Montenegro coach Zoran Roganovic (MNE) and right wing Marko Lasica (MNE), and Croatia coach Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) and right back Ivan Martinovic (CRO) after Montenegro beat Croatia (32:26) in Budapest on Thursday.

Zoran Roganovic (MNE) – coach

On the match:

“I am so proud again with our game and our players. We did an excellent game today, it was really something that we want to keep going. I hope that, in the future, we can keep that pace. I am looking forward for the next games and, hopefully, more wins.”

Marko Lasica (MNE) - right wing

On the match:

“It was a really good game for us. We knew Croatia had had Covid in the last few days. We knew it was our chance to play well, maybe even win and we managed to do it.”

Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) - coach

On their opponents:

“Montenegro played a perfect game. Their defence was good, they had an amazing goalkeeper. We did not manage to play the defence we wanted and we were too nervous in attack. It was very hard against [Nebojsa] Simic. The second half, our attack was better but our defence was bad, they managed to find solutions all the time.”

Ivan Martinovic (CRO) – right back, Croatia

On their performance:

“Montenegro deserved their win. We started not as good as we hoped. We made too many offensive mistakes, and when we had the chances, [Nebojsa] Simic was there and took our self-confidence. We knew it would be tough to come back after the break. We tried our best, changed our defence, but Montenegro had a lot of discipline.”