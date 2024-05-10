16:22

It’s been an intense early afternoon, as the players have taken part in different activities in the last hours. At the moment it’s a bit more quiet, some teams have gone to their training sessions, while the others are probably taking their time to rest and focus on this weekend’s challenge.

15:40

Neptunes Nantes are the only team that have participated at a previous edition of the EHF Finals ─ and they also won the trophy that year. Now, they aim to replicate their winning run from three years ago and luckily they have a strong squad to rely on.

Nantes’ attacking power includes Tamara Horacek and young star Léna Grandveau, who celebrated winning the world title with France last December. On the other hand, in defence, the French can count on Jessica Ryde between the posts, who won the EHF European League in 2023 with Ikast.

15:10

