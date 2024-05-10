Elfinalsw24

SUMMARY: All set for the final show; thrilling matches await

10 May 2024, 18:00

Excitement levels are rising as the highly-anticipated EHF Finals Women 2024 throws off on Saturday. Four teams are left in the competition ─ CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite and former champions Neptunes Nantes ─ and each one of them hopes to make history.

Follow our live coverage on Friday to stay up-to-date with the latest preparations for the big weekend.

  • the four finalists have arrived in Graz, with one day to go until the semi-finals
  • teams participate in the media calls and training sessions on Friday afternoon
  • get ready for the final weekend and read our semi-finals preview
  • hurry up and grab the last tickets for the event here
  • read our guide on how to follow this weekend’s matches
FRIDAY 10 MAY

18:50

That’s all from us today. We’ve had an amazing Friday, but the best is yet to come! We’ll be back with the live coverage of the semi-finals day tomorrow at 12:00 CEST. Meanwhile, we’ll leave you to watch this video of the Nantes’ players, who took part in one of our surprising challenges.

 

 

18:35

We're slowly wrapping up the live coverage for today, but not before making sure you're up-to-date with all the information before the final show.

What sets apart this edition of the EHF Finals? Find out all the facts and figures that will for sure make this weekend one to remember!

18:10

Players have drawn all the attention today, juggling between photo shoots, media calls and games. This is what the afternoon looked like for CS Gloria 2018 BN!


17:30

Happy faces ahead of the final show. But who will have the biggest smile on Sunday evening?

17:00

While we’re on the topic of following the EHF Finals Women 2024, find out where you can watch the matches on Saturday and Sunday.

16:22

It’s been an intense early afternoon, as the players have taken part in different activities in the last hours. At the moment it’s a bit more quiet, some teams have gone to their training sessions, while the others are probably taking their time to rest and focus on this weekend’s challenge.

We’ve managed to capture the relaxing and fun atmosphere from before on our Instagram page. You should also make sure to follow all the updates and get exclusive behind-the-scene content on Facebook and X throughout the weekend.

 


15:40

Neptunes Nantes are the only team that have participated at a previous edition of the EHF Finals ─ and they also won the trophy that year. Now, they aim to replicate their winning run from three years ago and luckily they have a strong squad to rely on.

Nantes’ attacking power includes Tamara Horacek and young star Léna Grandveau, who celebrated winning the world title with France last December. On the other hand, in defence, the French can count on Jessica Ryde between the posts, who won the EHF European League in 2023 with Ikast.


15:10

More quotes have arrived from the media calls!

Florentin Pera
It was a very good season for me and my team. We had a very good period and we have not lost any game in the EHF European League. We are motivated to keep it up and create a good atmosphere. The team is ready, in my opinion, to give the best for the trophy. We have worked hard for it until now.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN
Cristina Laslo
It will be crazy in the hall, I promise you. Our fans are coming to Graz and I know they will be an important boost for us.
Cristina Laslo
Centre back, CS Gloria 2018 BN
Anniken Obaidli
Last season, when we played in the EHF Champions League, we got a feeling what it is like to play in big arenas, playing in front of a lot of people and all that is a great experience for us. Especially here at the EHF Finals. We will have to play tough games with the fans in the stands.
Anniken Obaidli
Centre back, Storhamar Handball Elite

14:25

The hotel lobby is buzzing right now, as the teams take their turns on the media calls. The two Romanian teams and Neptunes Nantes have already finished their media duties, while Storhamar have recently ended their training session and are up next in the media booth.

Here are some quotes from the players so far. We’ll keep updating you this afternoon.

Katarina Jezic
The road to Graz was hard. We are playing parallel in a strong Romanian league and due to last season's results we had to start in the first qualification round. We are satisfied with the results so far, but we know it is not the end.
Katarina Jezic
Line player, H.C. Dunarea Braila
Tamara Horacek
My biggest wish is to win against Storhamar and enter the final. I am leaving the club at the end of the season and for me, personally, it would be amazing to say goodbye to the club with the trophy. To have a great memory of this season and to have a feeling that we have done what we were supposed to.
Tamara Horacek
Left back, Neptunes Nantes

14:00

Hello and a warm welcome to all handball fans! The atmosphere is heating up in Graz, where the teams make the final preparations ahead of the EHF Finals Women 2024. CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite and Neptunes Nantes are the last four teams left to battle for the EHF European League Women 2023/24 trophy.

We expect lots of action in the fight for the title, so make sure to read the semi-finals preview prepared by our EHF journalist Danijela Vekić.

Elfinalsw24 Media Calls NT19984 NT
