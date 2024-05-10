SUMMARY: All set for the final show; thrilling matches await
Excitement levels are rising as the highly-anticipated EHF Finals Women 2024 throws off on Saturday. Four teams are left in the competition ─ CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite and former champions Neptunes Nantes ─ and each one of them hopes to make history.
Follow our live coverage on Friday to stay up-to-date with the latest preparations for the big weekend.
It was a very good season for me and my team. We had a very good period and we have not lost any game in the EHF European League. We are motivated to keep it up and create a good atmosphere. The team is ready, in my opinion, to give the best for the trophy. We have worked hard for it until now.
It will be crazy in the hall, I promise you. Our fans are coming to Graz and I know they will be an important boost for us.
Last season, when we played in the EHF Champions League, we got a feeling what it is like to play in big arenas, playing in front of a lot of people and all that is a great experience for us. Especially here at the EHF Finals. We will have to play tough games with the fans in the stands.
The road to Graz was hard. We are playing parallel in a strong Romanian league and due to last season's results we had to start in the first qualification round. We are satisfied with the results so far, but we know it is not the end.
My biggest wish is to win against Storhamar and enter the final. I am leaving the club at the end of the season and for me, personally, it would be amazing to say goodbye to the club with the trophy. To have a great memory of this season and to have a feeling that we have done what we were supposed to.