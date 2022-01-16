Flash quotes: media calls 16 January

GROUP C

CROATIA

Szeged, 16 January – Quotes from Croatia coach Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) and left back Tin Lucin (CRO) at a media call in Szeged on Sunday.

Hrvoje Horvat (CRO) - coach, Croatia

On the win against Serbia on Saturday:

“Without character and heart, we would not have won yesterday. Some players arrived at 2 in the morning, we did not have the time to prepare much, so it was all down to heart and motivation. The good news is that we will be able to work today so we will have the time to work and make some more progress before the game against Ukraine.”

On the return of Luka Cindric:

“He made our attack more fluid, we could see he gave much more confidence to the players around him as well. Even though he is not 100 per cent physically yet, we are a better team when he is on the court.”

On Ukraine, an opponent Croatia have never played against:

“It is always harder to prepare a game against an opponent we don’t know. There is some quality in this team, Dmytro Horiha is a good player, for example. We have to be careful, we can’t think that this is going to be an easy game, or this will turn into a hard one.”

Tin Lucin (CRO) - left back, Croatia

On the game against Ukraine:

“They are a young team, that we have not heard a lot of. I know they have a lot of new players. We must not focus on them anyway, more on us and more on what we have to do.”

On the support of the Croatian fans during the game against Serbia:

“It was very, very important for us to have so many fans, and I want to thank them for coming. They made so much noise, I don’t remember playing in such a crazy atmosphere. It really helped us in the second half, to put pressure on our opponents, but also because that gave us the extra boost we needed.”

FRANCE

Szeged, 16 January – Quotes from France coach Guillaume Gille (FRA), centre back Aymeric Minne (FRA) and left wing Hugo Descat (FRA) at a media call in Szeged on Sunday.

Guillaume Gille (FRA) - coach

On the benefits of having two different kind of playmakers such as Aymeric Minne and Kentin Mahe:

“Kentin has got a lot of experience, either with his clubs or with the national team, as he has been playing with us for a long time now. Aymeric is more fresh, he is hungry, but he has to learn the highest level of competition. We try to rotate them according to this experience, but also depending on what we need at a special moment on the court.”

On Dragan Pechmalbec choosing to play for Serbia:

“From him, that was not impatience, but he wanted to enjoy international games and he had the impression he would have to wait to do it with us. We respect the choice that he made. Of course, this is a little bit special to play against Dragan in such a decisive game, even more so as he is a player with lots of qualities.”

On the game against Serbia on Monday:

“Even though the maths make it a little bit different, we see it as a do or die game. We win, we are through with two points, we lose, we have to wait for the result of Croatia vs Ukraine. So let’s make life easier for ourselves and fight for the win.”

Aymeric Minne (FRA) - left back

On playing against his HBC Nantes teammate Dragan Pechmalbec on Monday:

“That will be special, for sure. Of course, I would have liked him to play with us, but things are the way it is. I talked to him before their game against Croatia, he told me about their expectations and their hunger for success.”

On the journey he had before playing his first EHF EURO:

“It was a long one, but I’m very proud of what I achieved. This is a dream that I had since I was a kid, but this is not the end of the road either. I try not to let pressure get to me, to remain focus and to enjoy the moment while helping the team.”

On his performance against Ukraine:

“It was good for me to have some playing time yesterday, I was able to show what I could do as well as scoring some goals, so that was good. I think it’s a good thing that all the young players could be on the court yesterday, just to get into the rhythm of the competition.”

Hugo Descat (FRA) - left wing

On the atmosphere in the hall in Szeged:

“Of course I love it when the fans are backing up my team, but against Croatia, even though the whole arena was against us, I loved it. Here, the fans know handball, when we come with our clubs, they are there as well. Handball is really something big in Hungary and Croatia, so I really enjoy playing here.”

On the game against Serbia on Monday:

“There is no room for calculation there, we’re going for the win and the points. That’s very important for us not to depend on the other teams. If we win tomorrow, we take two points with us to Budapest. The atmosphere will be strange, because maybe the Croatian fans will back us up as our win might qualify them, so I don’t know what to expect.”

On the role he has with France since Michaël Guigou retired:

“It’s not really different since the last Olympics. Before, when I was playing with Michaël, he played the first half of the games and I was playing the second half. I don’t put any extra pressure on my shoulders because of that, I just try to be myself.”